A pick-up truck pulling a flatbed trailer with a 7-foot, 1,200-pound cast bronze cast statue of an electrical lineman eased into the Fred Meyer parking lot Wednesday afternoon, was met by a group of people.
The driver was commissioned artist Irene Deely was driving the iron cast work of art back East, but decided to take a five-hour detour to Ellensburg to see her mother and give a show of support for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 77.
“My mother (Doris Kyllo) lives here at the Hearthstone Assisted Living. She’s 95 years old and never seen any of my work. I figured it was worth a five-hour delay to bring this piece over for her to look at,” said Deely, who runs the Woman of Steel Gallery in Eagle, Idaho, and has created hundreds of welded steel sculptures.
“I understand there’s electrical lineman here fighting for better wages, so I guess this is in support of them, too.”
Deely is commissioned by Northwest Lineman College, which has campuses in Oroville, California, Meridian, Idaho, Denton, Texas and Edgewater, Florida.
This particular piece is headed to South Carolina by way of Ellensburg. It is a 7-foot cast bronze figure of a lineman, geared up and ready to go. Her body of work can be seen in public and private exhibitions in Idaho and around the country. At least one piece is in Canada and another in the Republic of Zambia.
“They asked me to do a piece that showed the heroism and strength of the lineman. So, I came up with the Super Man pose. He’s wearing all the tools that a lineman uses, which were all a direct cast from the actual tools,” said Deely, who collaborated on the design and built the 2009 Special Olympics cauldron displayed at the Boise Airport when Idaho hosted 2,500 world athletes.
“It takes a year to make each statue. I first build the cast in that size in clay and then it goes through a molding process. It’s cut up into 20 pieces and then welded together. It takes a team of six people to do this.”
This particular piece cost $50,000 to produce. Deely`s custom work is distinctively created to specifically reflect the unique demands of each customer — designed and fabricated with attention to detail, function and extraordinarily broad artistic expression to meet both private and public demands for indoor and outdoor installations.
No project is too small or large, she said.