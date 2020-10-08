October has always been good for local artists and arts organizations in that it’s the time of the year that the Ellensburg Arts Commission addresses the needs of the art community, making grant money available to extend the process.
All artistic disciplines are welcome to apply for grants between $100 and $2,500 by going to the Ellensburg Arts Commission link on the city of Ellensburg website and filling out the funding form before the application deadline of Oct. 30.
“We are encouraging artists to apply right away because the grant deadline is at the end of the month,” commissioner Cassandra Town said. “This pot of money is a regular grant and differs from the COVID-19 relief money that was available this past summer.
“We want to support the artistic community and the public benefits in Kittitas County. Grants can provide as much as $2,500.”
The Ellensburg Arts Commission was established in 1980 for the purpose of appropriately advising the city council and staff regarding the performing and visual arts within the city for the benefit of both the local public and visitors and tourists.
There are seven Arts Commission members, which are not required to be city residents. Members of the Arts Commission serve four-year terms. The current Commission members are:
n Laura Bobovski, term expires May 31, 2022
n Jerald Dougherty — term expires May 31, 2021
n Alex Eyre, term expires May 31, 2021
n Arlein Anderson, term expires May 31, 2022
n Monica Miller, term expires May 31, 2023
n Cassandra Town, term expires May 31, 2022
n Brian Kooser, term expires May 31, 2021