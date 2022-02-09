Clymer Foundation Board vice chair Jim Pappas poured a glass of wine for a patron, then looked around the room with a broad smile at the estimated 150 people mingling in the gallery during Saturday’s artist reception for Rising Fire and w.e. McMillin.
“This is even better than we thought it would be,” he said.
McMillin’s reverse glass work filled the walls in the main room, while Rising Fire’s Native paintings established a magnificent presence in the McGiffen Room.
DISCOVER AND REDISCOVER
The concept of having the artists available while people discover and rediscover their work, giving a better understanding of what they might be seeing for the first time.
“Art can be kind of intimidating for a lot of people. They’ll look at it, but not fully understand,” Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matthew Lennon said. “This will help put a face to the art to connect people.”
The self-taught Lakota painter Rising Fire’s work is a combination storytelling with visions of her ancestor’s past. Her ancestors are of the Buffalo Nation in South Dakota, but her work also includes the fish and hunting of the Pacific Northwest of her husband Anuhuy’s Yakama people.
STORYTELLER
Her stories, told through the use of different mediums and art forms from acrylic, oil, resin, ink, and wood to the use of berries and leaves. They also share modern day struggles, such as support for the Missing Murdered Indigenous Women and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My grandfather was also an oil painter, so my ancestors absolutely influenced my painting,” Rising Fire said. “The greatest form of art is one of the storyteller. If my art can do that, then it’s an honor.
“From my mind to the canvas is one story. From the canvas to somebody’s eyes is another story. The interpretation, another.”
Rising Fire and Anuhuy grew up in different cultural traditions, but their artwork is a common ground. He does a remarkable style of beadwork in the Yakama way and she creates on canvas. They combined those two concepts on a small piece in the corner of the McGiffen Room where Anuhuy’s beadwork is sewn into the canvas around her painting.
“I’ve been to the Clymer before as part of a group exhibit,” Rising Fire said. “It was a life-long dream to have my work on exhibit in a museum for my grandfather.”
REVERSE GLASS
Kennewick artist w.e. McMillian’s work is produced on reverse glass art by painting on the backside for viewing from the front. It has a special way of changing perspective in the gallery lighting, becoming something completely different as the changing light takes it in a new direction.
She uses color change lights and different paints, even mixing her own paints, to determine how the paint will respond to the light.
“I pretty much stick with clear, hard plastic, plexiglass or glass. I don’t do canvas at all,” McMillian explained. “I just really liked the way it looks, and it was something no one else was doing.”
Her work in the main room at the Clymer Museum/Gallery takes on many dimensions from circular to elongated horizontal, but it’s not always by design, she said.
DESIGN
“There’s a piece here that started out vertical and ended up being horizontal,” she explained. “Each piece is recycled glass and it takes on a new perspective as I work.
“It’s created from a very technical perspective. I like the process and I like work like the glass is part of me. I don’t ever have a plan exactly. I don’t start out with a vision.”
She pointed at a piece on display.
“I made that to be vertical,” she said, “and it ended up to be horizontal. The glass dictates how it will shape sometimes and you just go with it.”