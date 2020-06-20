Ellensburg is an arts community among many things and the city of Ellensburg’s Arts Commission is taking care of its own, making grant funding available to artists and art organizations impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Arts Commission established a Creative Relief Fund providing targeted support to those in the Ellensburg creative sector. Priority is given to applications received from individuals and small businesses with under five employees.
“The creative arts world is still alive and well. We’ll get through this, but this pool of money is to help keep people alive until then,” Ellensburg Arts Commission member Alex Eyre said. “If you are contributing to the artistic fabric of our community. If you are dependent to the income of your art, we want to help you to the best of our abilities. This money is about keeping the arts alive.
KEEP ARTS ALIVE
“It’s a grass roots community assistance plan. We’re not concerned with state or national politics. If you are in need of funding to survive, we will help you out if we can until we until we get to the new normal.”
Nonprofit organizations may apply for funds for the purpose of paying creatives for their expenses, i.e. art shipping and receiving, lost income from cancellation of services to the organization, or canceled performances or other COVID-19 related expenses.
“The art community is vital to the city of Ellensburg and the people that live here,” mayor Bruce Tabb said. “The organizations that support the artists are hurting. So, to be able to free resources to invest back into arts related organizations and individual artists helps pull our entire community.
“It helps organizations like Gallery One and the Clymer, but there are a bunch of smaller nonprofits and that are going through adversity. This will help organizations, but it will also help individual artists that haven’t been able to do shows. It will also help them in their work space.”
FUNDING
The Arts Commission has been sitting on unspent pool of money that had been rolled into a fund to help public art, Eyre said. Artists in the community are self-employed and are having difficulty coping with the financial constraints of what is going on with COVID-19. The Arts Commission decided to help the creative community, working artists, dancers, creative contributors.
“Bruce (Tabb) actually suggested this to us and we went forward with it,” Eyre said. “The city council and the city attorney wholeheartedly approved it. We are looking forward to receiving applications.
“We will fund a pretty wide range. We’re just going to help out the artistic community the best we can. Our main concern is to keep working artists viable. Art is alive in the community and this is the best way to support it.”
Eligible expenses include:
n Lost earnings;
n Lost income from event, performance, or conference cancellations;
n Rent and mortgage payments, food, utilities, and other living expenses; and/or
n Other expenses directly related to losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.