One of the most pressing matters on the city council plate in recent months is how to best address equality, diversity and arts to make Ellensburg a more inclusive community.
The Ellensburg City Council has directed the city arts commission to put out a call for artists to design the downtown Visitor’s Center with an equality theme as part of that process.
“The city has asked us to be involved with the Visitor’s Center restoration. What we want to call it is ‘Voices of Color.’” Art Commission chairman Alex Eyre said. “We do not know when that call will go out, but we will be discussing it at our next meeting.”
The call will be made available on the city website where artists can apply, then an arts commission panel with invited members of the community will decide which artist’s plan will best represent the city’s theme for the project. The city council will make the final decision.
The city council rescinded its original idea of the street mural after public dissension, but maintained its intention to express a strong message of support within the community in response to the issues highlighted by the current national discussion involving the broad issue of racial inequities.
The Visitor’s Center project is essential to carrying out that message and it will be addressed by the arts commission in upcoming weeks.
The arts commission currently has three funding projects in the works, assisting the arts community as much as possible during the pandemic. The commission invites artists and organizations to submit a request for funding for art projects for 2021 in the city of Ellensburg. All artistic disciplines are welcome to apply for grants between $100 and $2,500. The deadline for applications is Oct. 30.
The commission established a Creative Relief Fund providing targeted support to those in the Ellensburg creative sector. Priority is given to applications received from individuals and small businesses with under five employees.
“We are doing another round of funding to help working artists with stress related to the pandemic,” Eyre said. “The deadline is Nov. 2 and the applications are on the city website.”
Earlier, the Ellensburg Arts Commission funded 10 individual artists and seven organizations to help pay for their expenses, i.e. art shipping and receiving, lost income from cancellation of services to the organization, or canceled performances or other COVID-19 related expenses.
The commission will be putting out a call for artists to design additional Central Transit bus stop art. Deadline for that project is Dec. 4.
“It will be for the bus shelter at Third and Ruby. We are looking for a single artist to create art for that bus shelter concerning the issues of 2020,” Eyre said. “We are taking applications for that art work. There is a Dec. 4 deadline for that grant.”
In 2016, the council designated 10 percent of construction sales tax revenue to community art, with an annual floor of $25,000 and ceiling of $50,000. The funding is for the creation of public art such as the bus shelters. The council approved funding for five pieces in 2019 ($12,500) and five more in 2020 ($12,500).