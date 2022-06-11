When The Hotel Windrow went up in 2020 at its prominent space on Main Street, becoming the first downtown hotel in 38 years, managing partner Steve Townsend called it the “community’s hotel.”
The Hotel Windrow made good on that claim, enlisting eight Kittitas County artists to submit a total of 198 pieces of artwork, including the two-story digital mural in the lobby created by Justin Colt Beckman, along with the metal sculpture on the north-facing exterior wall envisioned and created by blacksmith Maria Cristalli.
Working through a partnership with Gallery One Visual Arts Center, the artistic talent is on display in all 59 rooms, corridors, meeting rooms and the public areas.
The local hotel has expanded on that vision, enlisting Scott Mayberry to curate the artwork currently on display in The Basalt Restaurant.
Thorp artist Justin Gibbens’ work was first up in April and May. Plans are to showcase additional local talent moving forward.
The work currently on display in the Basalt is that of Scott and Robin Mayberry. Scott was among the original artists called, along with Robert A. Fisher, Austin J. Smith, Dana Hunter, Charles McGehee, Gregg Schlanger, Beckman and Gibbens.
“The artists that will be shown in The Basalt during the first year are the ones whose pieces are in the hotel’s permanent collection,” Robin Mayberry said.
The call to artists went out encouraging locals to reflect the nature and places of interest in the Kittitas Valley. The art collection expanded into the Basalt this spring and when the restaurant re-opened.
“This move tells me they recognize the local talent that’s readily available and they want to honor that,” said Gibbens, who along with Roslyn artist Will Bow also did the mural on the rooftop of the adjacent Elks Building. “Sure, they could have just bought some generic hotel art, but they didn’t.
“It says a lot when they’re invested enough in the community to reach out, dig a little deeper and find out who the local artists are and who has art that fits their interest and to capitalize on the local talent.”
The Basalt space will feature the 25-piece exhibit by the Mayberry’s through July, giving diners a nice sense of ambiance.
“Robin’s work is smaller, so she has 15 of her pieces up. Mine are bigger, so I have 10 on display,” said Scott, who has work installed in the hotel décor as well. “I like the space, but it’s different with locations above the booths (in the main dining room).
“When you have a gallery, the show is dictated by color and what fits in the right spot. I think that Robin’s and my artwork really well together.”
Monica Miller, the executive director of Gallery One Visual Arts Center, said the gallery was excited to partner with the Hotel Windrow on the project back in 2020.
Now that ideal has taken the next step into showcasing local artists’ work in the restaurant, it’s even better.
“Steve was adamant that he didn’t want the artwork to be something people could see in any other hotel,” Miller said. “He wanted it to reflect the voice of our community, and I think we’ve done a good job in doing that.”
The Hotel Windrow and Basalt is a 59-room, four-story hotel and restaurant, with four meeting rooms in the hotel and use of the ballroom in the adjacent Elks Building with an additional meeting room.
“It’s certainly another piece of our mission. It gives local artists a chance to display and sell their art,” Townsend said. “We want people to come in and wander around the hotel and the Basalt, even if they want to come and see the art and not eat.
“If they want to see the art and have a drink later, we’re fine with that too. The idea is to be a welcoming place to see what’s going on, to meet people and enjoy.”