The Kittitas Valley is seeing some odd results from the unusually cool and wet spring patterns experienced over the past two months. The foothills surrounding town still have a surprising amount of green to them, and the ubiquitous fire bans that generally are well in place by now have yet to materialize.
Despite the bans not being in place as the county prepares for the Independence Day weekend, hotter temperatures, high winds, and decreasing relative humidity have local fire crews on watch for what may come next. With fireworks being allowed in unincorporated Kittitas County (not including state and federal lands) and the city of Kittitas, first responders want residents who choose to partake in their own private displays to be cautious about how they execute their plans.
As of Wednesday, Kittitas County Commissioner Cory Wright said no changes have been made to the current fire or fireworks rules. The Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners have the ultimate say on enacting such bans.
“At this point, there has been no changes based on current conditions,” he said. “We do have itemized data points that are checked, and should a need for this arise, we will certainly take it under advisement. There is no burn ban in at this point, and fireworks are still permitted in unincorporated areas. We certainly advise people to use them safely, but at this point, there is no change for the Fourth of July weekend.”
DRYING CONDITIONS
Due to the wet spring conditions, Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief John Sinclair said the vegetation referred to as “one-hour fuels” had a significant growth curve. The term is used for vegetation such as grass, leaves, and mulch that can experience fuel moisture changes within one hour of certain conditions such as temperature, humidity, rain and shade.
“Now that we’re drying out, we have significant fuel out there,” he said. “It is incumbent upon everybody to be mindful of this. Our fire season will be shorter, but it is going to be robust.”
Looking into what could be the future of Kittitas County’s fire season, Sinclair said one can look east of the Columbia River to see what may come.
“On Tuesday they had four major fires over in Grant County,” he said. “Grant County is probably two weeks ahead of us, but two weeks from now, any fire that starts and gets wind aligned, we’re going to have a significant problem.”
As people prepare for the holiday weekend, Sinclair said residents should understand that the county is entering the most dangerous time of year for fire risk.
“We have the one-hour fuels that are drying out, we’re seeing relative humidity go down and temperatures go up,” he said. “We are having intermittent winds. On Tuesday, we were having gusts of up to 45 miles per hour. As the Fire Chief, I would ask everybody to take all the precautions in place.”
For those who have some last-minute burning to complete on their properties or who plan on using their firepits over the holiday weekend, Sinclair said .
For those who plan on igniting fireworks to celebrate the holiday, Sinclair said it is important to ensure they are in an area that permits it. Keeping an eye on wind conditions and having direct access to a water source are also strongly encouraged. With the adverse impact of explosions on both pets and people who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, he said it is also neighborly for people to consult with surrounding residents before igniting fireworks.
“Many pets and some people are greatly disturbed by this,” he said. “It’s important to understand that although we are celebrating our birthday, we also have to be good neighbors.”
Sinclair said the other issue encountered every year by first responders is the results of residents who mix alcohol with explosives.
“Alcohol and fireworks don’t mix,” he said. “We see people injured every year because they’ve been imbibing, and they wind up getting hurt because they don’t have the best decision-making skills when they’re lighting off fireworks. Make sure you’ve got a safe, sane, and sober adult that is taking care of the fireworks.”
As the county prepares to celebrate the nation’s birthday, Sinclair said his greatest piece of advice for county residents is to leave the pyrotechnics to the experts during the dry season.
“What we encourage people to do is to come down on Sunday night and attend the official fireworks show for the community to celebrate the birth of our nation,” he said. “Do that and enjoy community, because it’s been a couple of years since we’ve been able to get together. Do that instead and save your money and fireworks for New Years Eve when it is safer to use them.”