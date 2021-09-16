ask the maoyr

Ellensburg Mayor Bruce Tabb will be available for questions at a booth at the Ellensburg Farmer’s Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

 File photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The idea is to give citizens the opportunity to meet with Mayor Bruce Tabb outside the city offices in the casual setting of the Ellensburg Farmer’s Market.

So far, “Ask the Mayor,” has been informative and beneficial. Tabb will be available again on Saturday during market hours, and again on Oct. 30.

“I think people were able to swing by and ask questions about downtown and the community,” Tabb said. “It was a steady conversation, but nothing exceptional. It’s an opportunity to listen to people a little differently, trying to get outside of city hall.

“It’s a chance to engage and talk with people about where they are. Hopefully, it gives us a better idea of what people are thinking in the community and an opportunity for them to hear about what the city is doing or not doing around the issues they might have.”

After nearly a year of Zoom city council meetings and now hybrid council meetings, the vendor’s booth conversations are an chance to meet with the mayor on an information-finding basis.

“The input has been good. I’ve talked about anything from traffic signs to ‘we’ve heard there is going to be something or other,’” Tabb said. “It’s been in that range where some things can be addressed very quickly.

“If we don’t have the answer, I take their contact information, do some research so I can get them an answer.”

The purpose of the talks is to keep the conversation productive, he said, and if the answer isn’t readily available, research and a return call is every bit as important.

Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.