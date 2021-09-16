'Ask the Mayor' sessions at the farmer's market have been productive By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Sep 16, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ellensburg Mayor Bruce Tabb will be available for questions at a booth at the Ellensburg Farmer’s Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. File photo Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The idea is to give citizens the opportunity to meet with Mayor Bruce Tabb outside the city offices in the casual setting of the Ellensburg Farmer’s Market.So far, “Ask the Mayor,” has been informative and beneficial. Tabb will be available again on Saturday during market hours, and again on Oct. 30.“I think people were able to swing by and ask questions about downtown and the community,” Tabb said. “It was a steady conversation, but nothing exceptional. It’s an opportunity to listen to people a little differently, trying to get outside of city hall.“It’s a chance to engage and talk with people about where they are. Hopefully, it gives us a better idea of what people are thinking in the community and an opportunity for them to hear about what the city is doing or not doing around the issues they might have.” After nearly a year of Zoom city council meetings and now hybrid council meetings, the vendor’s booth conversations are an chance to meet with the mayor on an information-finding basis.“The input has been good. I've talked about anything from traffic signs to 'we've heard there is going to be something or other,'" Tabb said. "It's been in that range where some things can be addressed very quickly."If we don't have the answer, I take their contact information, do some research so I can get them an answer."The purpose of the talks is to keep the conversation productive, he said, and if the answer isn't readily available, research and a return call is every bit as important. 