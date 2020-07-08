Kittitas County has its first positive COVID-19 case associated with a long-term care facility, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department,
On July 6, Kittitas County was notified that a staff person of Meadows Place Assisted Living Community was positive for COVID-19.
In response, every resident and family member associated with Meadows Place has been contacted by the management of Meadow Place. The county’s Incident Management Team is working closely with management of Meadows Place to rapidly contain any possible exposure, which includes mass testing of all residents and staff. The employee is in isolation and the IMT personnel are working closely to ensure all contacts of the individual are quarantined.
Senior living communities are considered at-risk populations for COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control as you get older, your risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases. The greatest risk for severe illness is among those aged 85 or older. As a result, the IMT has been preparing for this response scenario and is acting quickly to contain any future spread of COVID-19 within the facility.