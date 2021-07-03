Wildfires are next to impossible to control under the best of conditions, and the current hot and windy weather in the county is far from those conditions.
“There are going be fires in Kittitas County. There are going to be fires that are going to threaten and damage and destroy structures this year, I’m sure of it,” said Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Rich Elliott. “The only thing I hope to say at the end of the summer is that nobody got hurt and we minimized the impacts, but we can’t stop it.”
At least one residence and several other structures such as sheds and garages have already been destroyed this week; luckily, only two firefighters received injuries, and neither were life threatening.
Elliott said the residence that was lost in the fire was a result of the size of the blaze and the speed at which it grew. He said over a dozen other residences were being threatened by the fire, and firefighters did their best to save all of them, however they simply couldn’t.
“We were just overwhelmed, we were concurrently trying to save 10 or 12 other houses while we were working on this one and we did not have the resources,” he said.
The concern for the next few days is the Fourth of July holiday. The weather reports show temperatures in the mid 90s, with strong winds, a scenario that is nightmarish to a firefighter.
“There are going to be people who want to blow stuff up to celebrate our freedom. In a desert. That’s suffering from a drought,” Elliot said.
Most wildfires are “100 percent preventable” according to Elliott. He said they are usually caused by people being careless and violating the burn ban that’s in place. People who start a fire during the ban are likely to be held responsible for the damages caused by the fire, which can range into the millions of dollars.
KVFR and other fire districts have prepared for these wildfires as much as possible. This includes everything from having personnel carry their wildfire packs with them at all times, to scouting areas in the county every couple of years to find “high risk areas” and local water sources.
At the start of each fire season, responders complete any wildfire training they still need, and make sure all their paperwork is in order. Elliot said they will also carry around their certification card as proof.
Firefighters will also have to triage fires. Deciding which fires require their immediate attention and which they can let burn for a while, or even let burn themselves out.
“Do you have something half a mile away in a fire that makes a really easy fire break so you don’t have to make a big dozer line in the hillside? If it’s going to run into big rock area and put itself out and not do any damage, we won’t put it out, we won’t try to put it out,” Elliott said. “But if it’s going to burn into a housing development or a hospital or something like that, we are going to obviously put way more effort to try and put it out.”
According to Elliott, the county has good equipment for fighting the wildfires, and has access to aircraft such as helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. They will also bring in bulldozers to create lines in the wild to stop the spread of a fire.
However, these resources are limited, which is why it’s incredibly important to be able to strategize where they are needed the most, and how they will be used to control the fire. Sometimes they will attack the fire directly in a “frontal assault,” according to Elliott, other times they will use what they have to aim the fire at something that is not going to burn. All of this is organized by the incident commander.
“If it’s 110 degrees and windy, we are not going to be able to stop the fire, we have to find places where we can stop the fire,” Elliott said. “We have to pick that line strategically, it’s not ‘go put the fire out,’ because you cannot stop fires when the fuel and weather conditions are in alignment. When that happens there is simply nothing you can do.”
Elliott said it’s important for people who live in high-fire risk areas to be prepared to evacuate, especially if they live somewhere where there is only one road in and out because fire responders will be trying to get in, as you get out.
“We live in an area where fire is part of the ecosystem and the best thing people can do is prevent fires and sort of insulate their property from the risk of fire by vegetation management and housekeeping and those types of things, and be ready to leave,” Elliott said.