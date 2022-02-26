The new elementary school attendance zone boundaries were approved by the Ellensburg School Board, and will come into affect at the start of the next school year. The vote to approve was unanimous, and was made during the public board meeting Wednesday.
Many people spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, with a common theme, the redrawn zones are necessary, but the change could have been better. Members of the community were upset with the lack of communication from the district, and hoped the vote could be pushed back to a later date. A suggestion put forward by a few of the parents who spoke during the meeting was to phase in the new zones, and let students get used to the change.
However, the board was on a timeline to make a decision, and pushing back the vote or re-designing the process to phase in the zones would not give the transportation department enough time to create bus routes.
“If we push that (vote) off until that first week of March or even a second week as far as deciding on zones, then we could run into some real problems with really having our transportation up and ready to go,” Superintendent Jinger Haberer said.
These changes will mean a good number of elementary students will be changing schools, leaving their teachers and friends.
Families will have the ability to transfer out of their attendance zone but transfers are limited. The district has created a priority listing for transfer requests. The highest priority will be district employees transferring their students to the school where the work. Then siblings of students who have to attend outside their zone for special needs care. Next is simply labeled as hardships, and according to Haberer can mean a number of things such as a joint custody agreement. Finally any in-district student who requests a transfer gets priority over any student new to the district.
If a student’s transfer request goes through, then the student will have to find their own form of transpiration to the new school. For example, if a student living in the Lincoln Elementary School attendance zone transfers to Mount Stuart, the Mount Stuart school buses will not pick them up.
“With change, it is often related to the grief process,” Haberer said. “With change people can sometimes feel denial, anger, bargaining and all of those until we work through it to acceptance. I just want to acknowledge that this isn’t an easy change, but overall I think it is going to be a good change for our district and for our community as well.”
The district created an Attendance Zone Committee (ATZ) in November 2021, made up of school board members, Haberer and any member of the community who applied. The ATZ partnered BERK Consulting who helped provide the demographic information for the district. The ATZ also worked with a representative from Education Logistics (a bus routing software company).
The attendance zone map has been made public. The district also promises an online tool by the end of February or early March, that will allow families to find exactly what attendance zone they are in.