The First Friday Art Walk picks up where the Ellensburg Music Festival left off, keeping the party going with a nice lineup of music and art this month.

Bob Bruya, who performs under the name Brouillet, is back in town, bringing a little of that New York City polish he’s developed over the past several years. Brouillet will be playing the Dark Moon Craft Beer & Wine. He’s expecting a new release later this month, so Ellensburg will be privy to some previously unreleased material.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com