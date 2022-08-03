...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING THROUGH THIS
EVENING...
.Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through this
evening. Winds in combination with low humidity will facilitate
rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas with any new fire starts.
.Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will continue
over portions of central and eastern Oregon through this evening.
Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds will be the primary
concerns for any new and existing fires. While some storms may
produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641,
WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry, grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Notable Expectations will bring their blend of Western folk & Americana music to The Mule on First Friday Art Walk.
The First Friday Art Walk picks up where the Ellensburg Music Festival left off, keeping the party going with a nice lineup of music and art this month.
Bob Bruya, who performs under the name Brouillet, is back in town, bringing a little of that New York City polish he’s developed over the past several years. Brouillet will be playing the Dark Moon Craft Beer & Wine. He’s expecting a new release later this month, so Ellensburg will be privy to some previously unreleased material.
The Dark Moon audience can expect to hear originals “Before You Go,” from his debut single expected to be released Aug. 22 and “Can You Feel the Rain?”
Look for the Carter Family classic “Can the Circle Be Unbroken” and “Space Cowboy” by Kacey Musgraves on a setlist featuring the singer/songwriter from New York City.
The Palace Gallery upstairs at 210 W. Fourth Ave., Suite X is one of the newest galleries in town. This month it will feature “Inappropriated Artifacts” by Brian Kooser.
Artist/curator Karl Schwiesow, who works as a restorer and the assistant curator at Dick and Jane’s Spot, opened 1,000 square foot Palace Gallery in time for the First Friday Art Walk in July.
“I’ve been renting the space for my own studio for about a year. I’m just now testing the waters, seeing what the space can offer the community,” Schwiesow said. “July was our first First Friday show.
“We haven’t figured out the (artist) rotation schedule, but we plan to keep exhibits up throughout the year and into the next. We’ll definitely keep with the First Friday Art Walk schedule and bring in new, exciting artists for exhibition.”
Local photographer Verne Rainey’s work was first displayed on the New Artist’s Wall in the entrance way to the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2020.
Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matthew Lennon invited him to exhibit his collection in the McGiffen Room in March of 2021, during the midst of the health restrictions.
Now, his 45-piece exhibit is back in a special setting where art fans and rodeo fans can come and see a hard-working photographer’s work.
“Verne Rainey has been documenting the cowboys of Kittitas County for years. Like historian Michael Allen in his eloquent book on the ‘Rodeo Cowboys in the North American Imagination.’ Verne’s photos go beyond our Hollywood notions of the cowboy,” Lennon said.
“Rainey gives us an important glimpse into the work and the pleasure. The sharing of knowledge and the celebrating of the work is an important part of the process. His photos reveal the elements that keep the Kittitas County ranching life alive.”
The Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame, 416 N. Pearl St., is showcasing “Artists of Fame,” with 15 artists showing rodeo related art which will be auctioned on Aug. 27.
This will be the final year of the Hall of Fame Artists Program, which have provided art for auction to raise funding for the Rodeo Hall of Fame. Local artist Patti Erikson is the only artist to have contributed all 10 years.
The Kittitas County Historical Museum at 114 E. Third Ave. has two new displays which were completed by interns.
There is an update to the horse history part of our agriculture display, including a change of saddle and tack on Dobbin, the 132-year-old display horse, and an update to the postcard exhibit.