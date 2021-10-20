Bach & Dance

Central Washington University professor Theresa Young and Yerim Kim will present Bach and Dance at 7 p.m., Oct. 29 at the McIntyre Music Building Concert Hall.

Young’s dance studio and Kim’s piano studio students will collaborate on a performance of Bach’s French Overture in F major and Partita No. 1.

