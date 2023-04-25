The opening day of the Ellensburg Farmer’s Market on May 6 will be a far cry from just three years ago, when the market opened with just 25 booths and 21 available vegetables and products because of the pandemic restrictions.
Next week, the Ellensburg Farmers Market, with the vibe and the vendors, will transform back into the traditional gathering place up and down the avenue on East Fourth.
Farmer’s Market board vice president Charmaine Mosiman said they expect 50-plus vendors at the market rich in tradition known for its farm-fresh local produce, baked goods and fine hand-crafted products.
“We have some new vendors. We’ll be introducing recipes for people to try. We’re also promoting the family-friendly atmosphere we’ve always had now that it’s back to normal again,” Mosiman said. “We’ll also have some other farm produce vendors joining us later in the year, but we expect 50-plus to start.”
The Ellensburg Farmers Market, located in the historic downtown Ellensburg, serves the Ellensburg and Cle Elum communities from the first Saturday in May until the last Saturday in October. The market hours are from 9 a.m.-1 p.m..
In an effort to recruit new farmers, the Ellensburg Farmers Market is waiving the first booth fee for new farmers/ranchers/farm-value-added vendors, Mosiman said.
“We have some long-time vendors like Purity Soapworks. They offer scented natural Olive Oil and Goat Milk soaps and lotions, as well as herbal products,” she said. “It’s really exciting to have our long-time vendors coming back.
“We also have a new guy that does wood art called Iron Goat Works. He does carved, hand pieces and decorative wood pieces as well.”
It’s still a social setting where people catch up on the latest news, grab a bite, maybe an out-of-town visit to support those responsible for feeding the world. The experience also includes visiting local museums, art galleries, antique stores, jewelry stores, locally owned unique clothing and gift stores.
Folks flock to historic downtown Ellensburg by the droves. Some are there to support the farmers and the agri-business; others drop by to grab some fresh vegetables or fruit and unique items available on the weekend.
People drive over the pass to spend the day, maybe find something local on this side of the hill — or maybe just get out of town and visit the best of the Kittitas Valley.
It’s more than just a market, it’s a social event, and Ellensburg Farmers Market organizers are continuing with the idea that opening day is everything Ellensburg has come to love about its farmer’s market.