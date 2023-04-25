Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The opening day of the Ellensburg Farmer’s Market on May 6 will be a far cry from just three years ago, when the market opened with just 25 booths and 21 available vegetables and products because of the pandemic restrictions.

Next week, the Ellensburg Farmers Market, with the vibe and the vendors, will transform back into the traditional gathering place up and down the avenue on East Fourth.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com