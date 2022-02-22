The Ellensburg High School Winter Musical this year is designed to be a lighthearted, feel-good performance that is simply fun, so the production team chose to perform “Legally Blonde.”
“We wanted to just do a big splashy show,” said producer Tor Blaisdell. “One that would really just say ‘we’re back and better than ever.’”
The show starts 7 p.m. Feb. 24-26 and March 4 and 5. The March 5 show has a performance at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now, going for $12 student/seniors and $15 for adults. The show takes place at Morgan Middle School in the Morgan Performing Arts Center.
The musical “Legally Blonde” is based on the 2001 movie starring Reese Witherspoon and came to Broadway in 2007. Blaisdell said they chose the show because of its upbeat attitude and up-tempo music. He and the show’s director/choreographer Anneliese Childress described the show as having a rock/pop score similar to something the “Spice Girls” might play. The story is fast-paced and funny with lots of dancing and the color pink.
Childress has been directing and choreographing the EHS Winter Musical for years and is excited to be back in the theater working on a show that’s big and fun. Last year, the Winter Musical performed “Working,” a small show that was used to get around the COVID pandemic, as there were only around a dozen actors and almost never on stage at the same time.
While “Working” was fun and unique, “Legally Blonde” is promising to be a return to form. The cast is made up of 27 students, and there are going to be plenty of scenes with multiple performers on stage.
“It’s always a treat to see how the students’ progress through the whole rehearsal process and what progress they make in their characters, in their songs and their dancing,” Childress said.
The production team for the Winter Musical is three people, Blaisdell, Childress and music director Becky Griswold. The three of them agreed on “Legally Blonde” not just because it’s fun but because they knew the talented student actors would be able to handle it.
“You have to look at the available talent,” Childress said. “Do we have people that can fit into these slots? This isn’t to be confused with pre-casting roles… You have to look at the available talent and find the best show that would highlight the talent that you have.”
Blaisdell said a struggle for the Winter Musical is the staffing of the production team. The schools budget allows for two coaches to be hired, which is himself and Childress. Griswold is paid through the club itself through ticket sales. There are 53 students involved in the production of the musical, and only two coaches and a director.
“Oh, absolutely (we could use another coach), because what we really need is another assistant coach to be the music director, then we wouldn’t have to use the funds we raise from the show,” Blaisdell said.
{p class=”p1”}However, the people making the show are excited and looking forward to a fun performance. The atmosphere of the theater during rehearsals are light-hearted and fun, with students practicing their roles and laughing, with Blaisdell and the other directors laughing along with them.
{p class=”p1”}“The experience has to be positive; the experience has to be upbeat you have to have fun,” Blaisdell said. “That way they (students) are going to learn the lessons they want to learn.”
{p class=”p1”}The teaching style for theater at EHS is much more carrot than stick. Blaisdell doesn’t want to teach the performance “under the lash.” If the students are having fun, he believes they will give a good performance and do a good job. He believes everyone in the production is important, not just the actors.
{p class=”p1”}“The reality is that without the guy who opens the curtain, the show doesn’t start,” he said.