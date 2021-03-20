It feels good to have a little hope again was the best way local stock contractor Daniel Beard could put it Wednesday afternoon.
Rodeo fans gear up, he’s going to buck horses in Ellensburg for the first time since 2019.
The 13th annual Daily Record Bares and Broncs is scheduled for May 13-14 at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena with a 25 percent capacity. The fan base could be expanded before then, but the big thing is that they’re going to buck horses for a rodeo-starved town that saw its ProRodeo Hall of Fame inducted rodeo canceled for the first time in 76 years and Bares and Broncs postponed twice, then canceled all together last September.
“Last year was as bad as it could possibly be, pushing Bares and Broncs back twice and the Ellensburg Rodeo being canceled,” said Beard, who has an estimated 110 horses in his barns. “It feels good to have some hope again.
“We know for sure there will be a 25% capacity, which is around 2,500 people. There’s still 60 days between now and then, so the fan base could be more. The contestant capacity is 48 cowboys per event, but I think I’ll take as many cowboys that want to come and compete.”
Rodeos across the country have been digging out from under the COVID-19 pandemic since last year. It’s been few and far between. This, of course, is not a full rodeo event, but the boys are back in town and they’ll be bucking horses soon enough.
“I think it’s great and a good sign things are getting back to normal with a local rodeo event,” Daily Record general manager Josh Crawford said. “It’s been well over a year and we’re excited to partner up with Daniel Beard and Summit Pro Rodeo.”
The Bares and Broncs is normally a May event every year, but Beard, who is the organizer and stock contractor, was forced to push it back not once but twice last year because of health and safety regulations from the governor’s office.
But sponsors and the PRCA stayed the course with its support and things are back on track in 2021.
“It will all be reserved seating, so people will have to go online to get their tickets,” Beard said. “Tickets will go on sale next week, so people can go to baresandbroncs.com for event news and tickets.”