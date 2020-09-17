No matter how positive Ellensburg rodeo fans stayed with the 13th annual Daily Record Bares and Broncs, once the rodeo dominoes started tumbling this rodeo season, there was not stopping it.
The Daniel Beard Rodeo Company local bucking event was the last domino standing with hopes they might buck on Sept. 18-19, the postponement finally turned into cancellation, Beard said.
LAST DOMINO
“The sponsors and PRCA rolled the money over into next year,” he said. “So, it’s been cancelled until May of 2021.”
The Bares and Broncs normally runs in May, but was pushed back to June 26-27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a second postponement to September dates after the Labor Day Weekend.
RODEO CANCELED
The Ellensburg Rodeo was canceled for the first time in the past 76 years, but Beard was holding onto the idea that Ellensburg might be in Phase 4 of the governor’s reopening plan by September. Gov. Jay Inslee adjusted the plan in late summer, stating no county would advance to Phase 4 and that pretty much tipped the last domino in Central Washington.
“It’s an economic event and we need to sell tickets. But our sponsorship level and our budget is such that the usual amount of people that come to Bares n Broncs would have been perfectly fine,” said Beard, who has an estimated 110 horses in his barns. “So yeah, this is unprecedented and devastating, but we did everything possible.”