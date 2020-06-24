In the wake of the latest major rodeo cancellation of the Pendleton Roundup, the Ellensburg Daily Record Bares and Broncs is still hanging on with yet another postponement.
The Bares and Broncs normally runs in May, but was pushed back to June 26-27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stock contractor Daniel Beard of Daniel Beard Rodeo Co. is waiting to hear back from the PRCA on a second postponement to September dates after the Labor Day Weekend.
If all goes well, Central Washington rodeo fans will get a double dip of bigtime rodeo in September, but there’s still lot of work between now and then, Beard said.
But with Kittitas County moving in to Phase 3 Tuesday, well let’s just say it’s possible to buck some horses in September.
“If this is precedented, it was way before my time. Back to World War II or even 1918 during the Spanish Flu pandemic, maybe,” said Beard, who has an estimated 110 horses in his barns. “So yeah, this is unprecedented and devastating when you think about trying to put together the herds and horses that will compete. The expenses are still the same whether the animals remain unemployed or not.
“But we’re hopeful and still planning on holding Bares and Broncs in September after the (Ellensburg) rodeo. Right now, Ellensburg and Othello are still holding on, so we might be the only thing going on in the Northwest when the time comes. Who knows?”
Despite the uncertainty in today’s rodeo world with cancellations of major rodeos like San Antonio, Houston, Calgary and Cheyenne, there are still rodeos taking place in Arizona, Utah, South Dakota and Montana. With Kittitas County moving into Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan on Tuesday, it is quite possible the county will reach Phase 4 by the end of July — opening the chutes to the new normal.
“It’s an economic event and we need to sell tickets. But our sponsorship level and our budget is such that the usual amount of people that come to Bares and Broncs … if we could get that kind of crowd, we’d be perfectly fine,” Beard said. “Economically, for what we do, local community stuff and our budget, we don’t need to sell it out. But I’d definitely take a capacity audience.”
With a rodeo-starved Pacific Northwest, it’s certainly possible Bares and Broncs could sell it out. There is hope that the PRCA will recognize that and roll with the reschedule so its cowboys will have another event going into the National Finals Rodeo in December.
There is hope on the horizon for the Ellensburg Daily Record Bares and Broncs and that’s all local stock contractor Daniel Beard can hope for at this point.