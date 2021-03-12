Historic Barge Hall on the Central Washington University campus will remain closed for an unknown amount of time due to a water pipe burst in mid-February.
At 12:45 a.m., Feb. 13, cold air penetrated into the building, which froze and broke the pipe, specifically a fire sprinkler system, according to Shane Scott, Associate Vice President of Campus Planning and Facilities.
“Worst-case scenario. We are at the height of the fourth floor of the building and then water penetrated all the way down to the first floor, affecting a lot of departments such as graduate studies and university advancement, and a lot of private offices,” Scott said.
Scott said operational units had been moved out of the building, and they are continuing to work in different areas on campus with “minimal disruption.”
Luckily for the university, fire sprinklers send a trouble signal if any of them deploy. This signal was sent out by the break. As a result, police were the first to respond, and they were able to contact the city to shut off the water. Scott thanks them for their help and quick thinking, as it likely stopped a lot of damage from happening.
The exact cost and extent of the damage is still being investigated, although Delano Palmer, Director of Capital Planning and Projects said they have put in an emergency funding request to the state for just over $1 million, which is the current cost estimate for repairs, furniture replacement and all labor costs.
Due to the damage investigation, repairs to Barge are not possible at this time. Palmer said the university has hired Fulcrum Engineering as industrial hygienists to look for where and how the water penetrated the structure.
“This is very much where we are opening up walls, we are opening up ceilings, we are opening up floors to trace the water to where it’s sitting,” Palmer said.
A problem that arises from tearing apart the building looking for the damage is the historical nature of the structure. Scott said they have very old construction in the building that can be affected by water damage in a different way than a more modern building.
Palmer said they have been coordinating with the Department of Archeology and Historic Preservation, who will make sure the historic look and feel of the building is maintained in the repairs.
The age of the building can also be partly to blame for the damage that has been caused. Barge Hall is 127 years old, and while it has functioned for many years, that time can take its toll.
The cold air that froze the pipe was able to enter the building through an uninsulated area. The fire system that froze was installed 30 years ago in 1991. Scott said what happened was “simply some deterioration” on the outside and roof of the building. The cold air was able to get in through an uninsulated area, and broke the fire system pipe.
“It undergoes the typical wear and tear and building settling and brick deterioration that happens,” Palmer said. “It was the perfect storm with perfect conditions for it (the break)... this was a one off isolated incident, it had the perfect conditions.”
Palmer said CWU is looking at how to prevent this from happening again by either upgrading the bricks, or by replacing the roof. He said these procedures would ensure the weather will no longer penetrate the building.