Washington State Patrol Sergeant Bart Olson will run for Kittitas County Sheriff in the November 2020 election, according to a news release from his campaign.
He will be running to fill the seat vacated by retired Sheriff Gene Dana. Sheriff Clay Myers was appointed by the Kittitas County commissioners to fill the position earlier this fall.
Olson is currently a with the Washington State Patrol and assigned to Kittitas County. He lives in the Thorp area with his wife Brenda and his daughter Madelynn.
“My first experience working in law enforcement came in 1992 when I was hired by Sheriff Bob McBride as a reserve deputy and then in late 1993 as a correction officer. Bob once told me I could have his job as sheriff one day,” Olson said. “I have since also been encouraged by many great residents of this county to run for sheriff am humbled by the support shown so far. The majority of my 27 plus years in law enforcement have been in Kittitas County and I want to continue to give back to this amazing community that has given my family and I so much. With my background and experience, this seems like a natural progression to continue my career in law enforcement with the agency that gave me my start and I am excited to be running for sheriff. “
Olson began his career with the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy in 1992 while attending Central Washington University. Olson volunteered his time as a reserve deputy for 1 1/2 years. In 1993, he graduated from Central with a bachelor’s degree in Law and Justice and a minor in Psychology. He was then hired as a corrections officer in the Kittitas County Jail until 1995.
In June of 1995, Olson was hired with the Washington State Patrol and assigned to the Washington State Governor’s mansion in Olympia to protect the governor, his family and staff. He began the Washington State Patrol Basic Academy in January of 1996. Olson has received many honorable awards as a State Trooper. These awards include District 6 Trooper of the Year twice, Interdiction Trooper of the Year for the State of Washington, VFW Trooper of the Year, plus many more awards and honors throughout his career.
Olson was promoted to sergeant in August of 2013 and was assigned to Monroe-Snohomish County. He spent 22 months honing leadership skills until he could transfer back to Kittitas County in May of 2015, where he has remained since. Olson has 24-plus years of service with the Washington State Patrol and is eligible to retire May of 2020.
“I highly value the experience that a career in the Washington State Patrol has given me due to the high level of training, professionalism and integrity expected of myself and those around me and will always be honored.,” Olson said “As Kittitas County Sheriff, I will take my law enforcement knowledge, skills and leadership abilities to serve and protect all citizens of Kittitas County.”
I love Kittitas County and the residents. I am very thankful for how great this community has been for our family. I want to continue the legacy of previous Sheriff’s Bob McBride and Gene Dana, both of whom also had long careers with the Washington State Patrol prior to becoming Kittitas County Sheriff.”
For more information on Olson and his campaign go to www.electbartolson.com