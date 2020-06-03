It was an unexpected beginning for the Basalt Restaurant, opening its doors in mid-January, then closing when the governor’s restrictions to slow the COVID-19 pandemic called for eating establishments to close their dining rooms.
But Hotel Windrow managing partner Steve Townsend and food and beverage director Ingrid Lutz were all about keeping customers and staff safe and doing things right.
Now its time to open the doors and invite the community into the first downtown hotel in the past 38 years with its amenities and flare. The Basalt Restaurant reopens today with what it calls a buzz-worthy happy hour, from 3 to 6 p.m. The Basalt team will start with dinner-only Wednesday through Saturday. Hours and offerings will be expanded as demand and leisure travel grows.
Guests can expect Basalt’s fine dining favorites like a heftier portion of the pan seared scallops, as well as the premier steak program with a variety of paired sides and sauces. New menu items will cater to the traditions and flavor preferences of Kittitas Valley residents, including shareable gourmet flatbreads, savory pasta dishes.
The Basalt team welcomes new executive chef Kelley Cook, who came onboard in May. She is a longtime Kittitas Valley resident and has owned and operated the Dakota Café on Pearl Street with her husband Mitch.
“There is a great team here at Basalt with innovative ideas and positive energy,” said Cook. “I look forward to utilizing the diverse and fresh ingredients available in our area. We are lucky to live in an area where fresh, quality ingredients are abundant for most of the year.”