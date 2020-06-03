Hotel Windrow managing partner Steve Townsend and his partners Rory Turner and Paul Jinneman have focused on maintaining a local perspective in developing the first downtown hotel in the past 38 years.
They’ve used local contractors, hired local employees and used local artists for the inner décor. Now they’ve added one more piece of local talent to the $15.5 million hotel and restaurant on the corner of Fifth and Main, with its revolving door, valet parking, rooftop deck called Top of the Burg, five meeting rooms and a ballroom in the adjacent Elks Building.
NEW CHEF NAMED COOK
Seems only appropriate the new executive chef at the Basalt Restaurant is named Cook. Kelley Cook has been hired to replace former chef Larkin Young at the Basalt, adding one more local element to the hotel staff. Kelley and her husband, Mitch, have owned and operated the Dakota Café on Pearl Street for the past 16 years.
Cook studied at the acclaimed culinary arts program at South Seattle Community College. It’s a good fit moving forward as the restaurant makes plans to reopen on Wednesday as part of the Kittitas County’s integration of Phase 2 of the governor’s reopening plan, Townsend said.
“The opportunity to have a more locally oriented chef arose and we decided to make a change. We’re very excited,” Townsend said. “We’re still going to specialize in steaks, but were going to be adding a number of new items to the menu that are driven by Kelley’s talents. We’re going to add a few Dakota favorites.”
Guests can expect Basalt’s fine dining favorites like a heftier portion of the pan seared scallops, as well as the premier steak program with a variety of paired sides and sauces. New menu items will cater to the traditions and flavor preferences of Kittitas Valley residents, including shareable gourmet flatbreads, savory pasta dishes
DAKOTA CAFE
Mitch and Kelley will be phasing out of the Dakota Café over the course of the summer. Kelley is ready to step into a new and exciting role as executive chef at one of the premiere restaurants in historic downtown Ellensburg.
“It’s crazy how it worked out,” Cook said. “The kitchen is unbelievable. There’s equipment in here that I haven’t seen since I first started cooking. It’s fantastic.
“As the chef, I will be coming up with new and innovative ways to use seasonal products. For instance, asparagus is in season, so I need to find a way find dishes that include asparagus. As other items come into season, I’ll be adjusting dishes to what is available.”
EXPERIENCED COOK
Cook has been in the business dating back to 1997. The idea is to combine past recipes with a high-end format, creating and providing a rotating variety for a clientele that will include anywhere from locals from the Kittitas Valley to people arriving on business to special events like Jazz in the Valley or the Ellensburg Rodeo.
“We have a really lovely steak program that has choice cuts of rib eye, tenderloin, top sirloin and New York strip. Where at the Dakota we had one steak on the menu, here we have five with different spices and a different approach as to how it is presented,” Cook said. “The Hotel Windrow is a high-end facility with a large variety.
“We will be rotating the menu. It is smaller and more detailed that what I’ve been doing for the past 20 years. We just want everybody that comes in here to find something to enjoy that makes they want to come back.”
SMALL STAFF FOR NOW
She will manage a relatively small kitchen staff to start out, including a pastry chef Joey Bales, sous chef Taylor Cole, pantry chef Grace Oursland and sauté chef Kyle Hyska. But she expects to expand staff as the schedule expands.
Right now, the Basalt will be open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday with a social distancing plan spreading tables out. As time goes on, the restaurant will begin serving breakfast and lunch and providing room service for the hotel.
“We’re very excited to be moving on to the next chapter of the Hotel Windrow and Basalt and Kelley is a big part of that,” Townsend said. “We’ll start with dinner, four nights a week and expand as time goes on.”