Continued triple-digit temperatures and dry conditions are putting fire crews on edge for a potentially explosive wildfire season in Kittitas County.
The county experienced multiple wildfires over the weekend, with the record-breaking heat wave expected to continue into the holiday weekend. The largest of the fires, the Koffman Road Fire burned approximately 425 acres east of Kittitas, resulting in the loss of one residence.
Two firefighters received non-life threatening injuries in the Koffman Road Fire. Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief John Sinclair, and Inspector Chris Whitsett of the Kittitas Sheriff’s Office said there is more danger to come over the next couple days.
“We’re preparing as much as we can,” Sinclair said. “Am I worried? I’m worried this entire week because of low humidity and any type of wind. I don’t care which direction its blowing, it complicates matters. With triple-digit temperatures, we just need everybody to be as fire safe as they can. No open burning, no smoking outside. They need to understand that we are at explosive fire growth potential right now and we are in a very dangerous period for our community.”
Whitsett said residents need to be prepared for a potential evacuation at any time. In ideal situations, emergency responders would give people enough warning for them to grab what they need, but with the high winds seen in the area and the extreme heat, prior warning is not always possible.
“What we have seen with fires on both days this weekend is that they move so fast in this environment that we don’t get to go and give people a first level evacuation warning,” Whitsett said. “The time to make decisions about what you are going take with you and where you need to go and what you are going to do with your animals, the time to do that is now.”
Another problem created by the fire is power outages. The fire can and has taken down power lines, causing people to lose electricity until they can be repaired.
Sinclair said people should check on their friends, family and neighbors, especially the elderly or disabled, as extreme heat can be deadly, especially in situations of power loss due to a wildfire.
The cause of the fire Sunday is still under investigation, although it’s suspected to have started near Koffman Road. The first calls came in around 1 p.m., and Sinclair said the first units were on site 12 minutes after that. The blaze was under control around 5 p.m., with help from two firefighting helicopters and a fixed-wing aircraft.
Whitsett said the use of air vehicles when controlling a fire such as the Koffman Road incident is invaluable. He said crews utilized vehicles for as long as possible, before they had to leave for another fire outside the county. The vehicles belonged to the Department of Natural Resources, who gave permission for them to be used to control this fire.
One helicopter pilot, Kenny Stewart, talked to the Daily Record while refueling. He said his role is to drop his 240-gallon Bambi Bucket’s payload where it is needed, usually where the fire has jumped the line.
Jumping the line means the fire has crossed the path firefighters have set as a holding point. This is usually created by heavy machinery that will remove the burnable brush from an area in a line, however with strong winds the fire can spark and jump across this line to the other side.
“We went to help them control the lines,” Steward said. “We found three different spots where the fire had jumped the line and we were able to control it quickly because of the ponds nearby.”
He said they usually fill the bucket from anywhere they can, mostly small ponds in the area, even if they are privately owned. This takes practice, and Stewart has been doing it for over 15 years.
“Those air power resources are really incomparably useful,” said Whitsett. “I know that fire chiefs always perk right up when those things show up.”
Whitsett said the loss of personal property is always unfortunate, but said he is extremely thankful to the fire crews for their work, as they were able to stop other houses from being destroyed.
“We want people to understand that (Sunday), the way those houses got saved, was because firefighters put themselves and their bodies in between the houses and the fire,” Whitsett said. “It’s an extremely dangerous and uncomfortable situation.”
Sinclair said firefighters worked diligently to protect the residence that eventually was lost, but had to pull back for their own safety as the fire got too close. He said the brush surrounding the house was dry and went all the way up to the structure. Along with the residence, the fire also destroyed several outbuildings belonging to other residents.
A GoFundMe account has been created for the owners of the residence that burned down, and people can donate at https://gofund.me/8be524ac.
Other residences in the area were evacuated as a precaution, but residents moved back into their homes once the fire was controlled.
Sinclair said they had about 25 vehicles on site to control the fire, along with air resources. There were also personal from the Department of Natural Resources, Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue, Fire Districts 1, 3 and 7, the cities of Roslyn and Yakima, Yakima County Fire District Two, and the Yakima Training Center.