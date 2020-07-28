Daniel Beard just sort of smiled when asked about what sort of shape his stock is in after such a long layoff.
He’s taking 11 horses and five bulls to the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo., this week. Douglas County has cut the three-day event to the weekend. They will host Xtreme Bulls on Thursday, then roll out a two-day PRCA rodeo on Saturday and Sunday.
Beard’s happy to have a rodeo during a season where hundreds of rodeos across the country have been canceled because of he COVID-19 pandemic. He’s not so sure how happy his stock will be, having been inactive since October.
“The group I’m sending back there is the best of the best. They are proven campaigners that know how to buck. I think I know what they’re going to do, but they haven’t worked for a while,” Beard said with a chuckle. “They might buck better than ever or never before. So, who knows?
“We’re really thankful to have the opportunity to go somewhere and work.”
The Ellensburg Rodeo was canceled for the first time in 76 years and The Ellensburg Daily Record Bares & Broncs Daniel Beard Rodeo Co. puts on every year is still hanging on to its Sept. 18-19 dates. But rodeos have been few and far between with the country locked down with a nationwide pandemic.
The National High School Rodeo Finals just wrapped up in Guthrie, Okla. The national committee had to move it from Nebraska to the privately owned Lazy E Arena in Oklahoma where contestants were rotated in and out, and fewer people allowed around the chutes. But they did get in 10 events, showcasing 1,500 of the best high school cowboys and cowgirls in the country.
Beard said he expects similar modifications under the new rodeo normal in Colorado. But again, he’s happy to be working.
“Spanish Forks, Utah, just got done. Watching the videos of that it was absolutely sold out and the stands were full,” Beard said. “Apparently the regulations differ from state-to-state, county-to-county.
“Douglas County has done some fairly different modifications to the arena. They’ve limited the amount of people that can be in the stands, so there’ll be limited seating on the fairgrounds for both the fair and the rodeo. They’re actually going to have a drive-in rodeo where people park their cars like a drive-in theatre and watch the rodeo on big screens around the park.”
With the limited amounts of rodeos this season, contestants are scrambling to get a ride here or a competition there. The entries will be limited to 30 per contest, but Beard said as many as 75 looking to get in. PRCA officials will use the Wrangler World Standings as a guideline.
Daniel Beard Rodeo Co. will load up the trailers and head to Castle Rock, Colo., then prepare for the Lincoln County Fair & Rodeo in Afton, Wyo., on Aug. 7-8.
There is nothing normal about the 2020 rodeo season with historic rodeos like Houston, San Antonio, Cheyenne, Calgary and even Ellensburg Rodeo. But there is a little break on the horizon.