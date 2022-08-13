Support Local Journalism


The Ellensburg Rodeo board of directors has always been in constant motion, tweaking and adjusting to make a good product even better every year.

It did so all the way to the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and this year’s adjustment in moving the Rockin’ the Arena concert out of the arena to Behind the Chutes will give country music fans a more intimate concert experience is one of those changes.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com