The Ellensburg Rodeo board of directors has always been in constant motion, tweaking and adjusting to make a good product even better every year.
It did so all the way to the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and this year’s adjustment in moving the Rockin’ the Arena concert out of the arena to Behind the Chutes will give country music fans a more intimate concert experience is one of those changes.
With the addition of the Best of the Best Roping special event on Wednesday, it makes the turnaround time difficult to prepare the stage, then tear it down to get ready for rodeo on Friday, said Ellensburg Rodeo board member Kerry Clift, who’s in charge of the Gold Buckle Club and concerts.
This year they will break in the new stage at Behind the Chutes Beer Garden with an intimate show with Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards Entertainer of the Year Chauncy Williams and Colorado singer/songwriter Clare Dunn.
“I’m excited for the change. It was getting very time-consuming to bring the stage into the arena,” Clift said. “I like the nostalgia of the arena, but the stress getting set up was a lot.
“I’m excited that people coming to the concert will have that intimate feeling with the artists and not a stadium feeling. People are going to be right there in front of the stage enjoying the music.”
The musical history of Rockin’ the Arena is as storied as the rodeo itself with acts likes Johnny Cash and June Carter (1984), Lee Greenwood (’85), Tim McGraw (’95), Rodney Crowell (’90), Tanya Tucker (’87 and ’93), and Glen Campbell (’88) performing.
A board decision to discontinue music came about in 1998, but after a 19-year hiatus, they started concerts back up in 2017 with Ned LeDoux (2017), Joe Diffie (2018), Russell Dickerson/Whey Jennings (2019), no rodeo (2020), and Love and Theft (2021).
Behind the Chutes with Chauncey Williams and Clare Dunn will usher in a new era of country music at the Ellensburg Rodeo. Up close and personal in a general admission setting.
“All the concerts like Watershed are large scale. We wanted to make this a more intimate setting, something different that what everybody else is doing,” Clift said. “So, when Chauncey Williams and Clare Dunn are playing there, it’s an intimate rodeo setting in our Behind the Chutes Beer Garden where people can get right up next to the stage if they want.”
Capacity is an estimated at 2,000. There will be straw bales along the perimeter of the space, which has been nearly doubled in size. But general admission is the ticket.
“There’s not a bad seat in the house,” Clift said. “This year (barrel man) J.J. Harrison will emcee the concert, so he’ll bring a lot to the show.”