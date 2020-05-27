Support Local Journalism


A Bellevue man slipped and fell to his death while sightseeing on a ridge crest in the Peoh Point Lookout area, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.

Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a search and rescue in the area of the Peoh Point Lookout in Cle Elum. When deputies arrived in the area, they were advised that Manuel Vellon, 60, of Bellevue, had been sightseeing when he slipped and fell off the ridge crest.

Deputies were able to locate Vellon approximately 400 yards down the embankment. With the assistance of Kittitas County Fire District 7 and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue personnel, life-saving measures were attempted, but Vellon’s injuries were too substantial and he passed away prior to hospital transport.

