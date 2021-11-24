Support Local Journalism


They cut the ribbon at the grand opening last week, now it’s time to get down to showing property.

Mike and Gina Styler are not new to Ellensburg, but Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Brick & Mortar Real Estate is one of the newest independently owned and operated franchises in town.

It addresses both commercial and residential property needs, anywhere from multi-family to luxury homes and ranches to business opportunities.

“We specialize in not only residential sales, but we also do investment properties,” Gina Styler said. “We also have an entire commercial division as well.”

The firm brings 12 combined years of experience in serving the Kittitas Valley and the surrounding areas. Gina Styler was named the No. 1 Lower County Real Estate Agent in 2021 and earned the title voted by the public of “Best Real Estate Agent of the County” for 2020.

“We are a full service real estate company, doing all real estate transactions from residential to multi-family to commercial.” Gina said. “We invest in the people that we meet and serve, so everyone that works here has a background in service.

“We have a passion for people and we want to serve people and that is the mission we have in our business.”

The Kittitas Valley and Ellensburg in general offers a small-town charm with a big-city feel with various business opportunities and Central Washington University, Mike Styler said. They hope to bring together different levels of opportunity for various investors.

“As the most centrally located town in Washington state, Ellensburg offers the best of two worlds and we can’t wait to build our legacy here under the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand,” Mike said. “We look forward to fulfilling our customer’s needs in the residential, commercial, new construction and luxury real estate areas.”

Christy Budnick, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agrees, welcoming the Stylers aboard.

“It’s an exciting time in real estate and we could not be more excited to welcome Gina and Mike Styler to our ever-growing global network,” said Budnick in a news release. “Both are true experts in the community.

“We are thrilled to have them representing the brand in Washington and provide their local expertise with a global footprint.”

