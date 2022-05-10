Summit Pro Rodeo partner Daniel Beard has been watching the spring foals bounce around the pasture long enough.
He’s ready to buck the big kids and he’ll have that chance soon enough at the 14th annual Daily Record Bares and Broncs on May 13-14.
The event became part of the PRCA and Xtreme Broncs Tour last year and features the Columbia River Circuit riders as well.
The stock is some of the best in the country with contractors Summit Pro Rodeo, Flying 5 Rodeo Company and Big Bend Rodeo Company all bringing their best, along with a new addition Bar-T Rodeo out of Utah.
The best bucking horses in the house tend to bring the best cowboys and this year’s lineup will feature four bareback riders in the Wrangler World Standings — 9.) Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minnesota; 13.) Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas; 14.) Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nevada, and 18). Ty Breuer, Mandan, North Dakota, are all listed.
World-ranked Saddle Bronc riders 7.) Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas; 8.) Leon Fountain, Socorro, New Mexico, and 13.) Lefty Marvel Holman, Visalia, Calif., are expected also to take a turn in a field that features $12,500 added money to both.
“There is a greater mixture of guys this year with some of the upcoming rookies coming,” said Beard. “This might be the first rodeo that Rocker Steiner’s back at after his injury.
“Last year, I could not have drawn up a better list of cowboys, everybody was ready to ride. We took more cowboys than we did last year. We have 34 bareback and 40 bronc riders. It’s a nice mix with NFR sharks and rookies all coming.”
It’s expected to be one of the best shows on the PRCA circuit that weekend and the Kittitas County Events Center will be the place to be.
Hillsdale, Wyoming, saddle bronc rider Brody Cress is not currently in the Top 20, but he and Summit Pro Rodeo’s Kangaroo Lou put on a show at the National Finals Rodeo last year with a 91-point ride to win Round 9.
Beard will buck his NFR horse Kangaroo Lou in front of the hometown crowd, and it goes without saying Cress wouldn’t mind another chance on the great bucking horse.
“I think there’s a pretty good set of horses scheduled to buck, especially in the bronc riding,” Beard said. “It should be a pretty impressive show with horses available and the guys coming.”
All ticket sales are online at baresandbroncs.com. There will be a ticket booth onsite on the day of the show, but reserved seating can be obtained through the website.
The musical talent behind the chutes each night will feature the Chukar Pluckers on Friday night and Ellensburg fan favorite Chuck Boom on Saturday.