Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, a historic structure firmly rooted in the economic fabric of Central Washington is finally living to see another generation of service to the community.
After years of rehabilitation work, the Beverly Bridge will finally open to pedestrian use Friday during a dedication ceremony at 1 p.m. The dedication caps off an extensive restoration of the bridge that included replacing the original wooden decking with a concrete surface and installation of safety features that allow pedestrians to cross the structure, which serves as a critical link on the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail.
Prior to the bridge’s opening, pedestrians have limited choices on crossing the Columbia River while traversing the trail, with the only realistic option being a dangerous crossing over the Interstate 90 bridge in Vantage. With the opening of this bridge, along with last spring’s opening of the historic Renslow Trestle, trail users will have a nearly seamless transition through Central Washington.
YEARS OF WORK
The project received initial funding to begin work in November 2020, and since then over 300 concrete panels have been installed on the bridge deck prior to being overlaid with a concrete slab. The original surface of the bridge was partially damaged in a 2014 fire. Funding for the rehabilitation came in large part from a grant from the Washington Department of Archeological and Historical Preservation, with the Kittitas County Public Utility District funding 10% of the project. The PUD’s involvement creates a critical link between Kittitas and Grant County, as the bridge will provide a redundant power feed between the Kittitas and Grant PUD infrastructures.
Washington State Parks Project Manager Adam Fulton said he is excited to see all the hard work put into bringing the bridge back to its former glory pay off this weekend.
“I’m really excited to turn over this asset to the public for its use,” he said. “I think they’re really going to enjoy it.”
Although the concrete work was largely finished last summer, Fulton said the opening of the bridge to pedestrian use was delayed from last fall to this spring in large part due to supply chain bottlenecks in getting steel needed to complete the railings.
“The supply chain issues felt around the nation are every bit as real in Eastern Washington, even if not a little more severe as our demand and pulling power is a bit less,” he said. “We just ended up waiting for the exact right steel to get here. Unfortunately, with a bridge that big and that old, it has some irregularity to it. Even though you can get the bulk of things done, you end up with some oddball sizes to fill in some gaps. You basically go back to the end of the line, so even though 99% of the bridge was done, that 1% keeps it unsafe.”
A HISTORIC CONNECTION
The bridge was completed in 1909 and was used by the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul, and Pacific Railroad, providing a crucial link between the western part of the state and all points eastward. According to the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation, the bridge was taken out of railroad service by 1980 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982. In 2017, the Trust added the bridge to their list of the most endangered places within the state.
In order to help educate recreators about the surroundings they encounter as they cross the bridge, Fulton said two interpretive themes will be incorporated into the crossing. One of the themes will be the railroad history of the structure, which is being compiled by the Cascade Rail Foundation. Fulton said Washington State Parks is also working on a series of interpretive panels that will provide recreators with additional background on area history as they stop at some of the seven viewing platforms on the bridge.
“At three of those seven viewpoints, there are period-specific benches to take a load off,” he said. “On the remaining four viewpoints that don’t have benches, they will receive the interpretive elements telling the story all around us.”
Although many locals have at least a basic understanding of the bridge and the region it crosses, Fulton said looks forward to people immersing themselves more in the history that will surround them as they visit the structure upon its opening.
“That bridge is a spectacle,” Fulton said. “It is a viewing point for so many fantastic stories all coming together. I think of the Columbia River as a collection of waters, but it’s a collection of stories too. The stories range from the geologic to the railroad to the tribal to the hydropower. It’s an amazing little epicenter, and I think for that reason it is going to draw people from all walks of life and with all sorts of interests.”
Now that users of the 285-mile-long trail have safe passage throughout Central Washington, Fulton said he is honored to be a part of facilitating the connection.
“I will say that working on this project has been the single biggest highlight of my career,” he said. “It’s been an absolute privilege, a pleasure, and a blessing for me to work on it. That it meets and squashes a safety concern is one thing, but there are also times and moments in a project where the private and public partner well and bring about a great result. This bridge is one of them.”