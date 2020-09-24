Ellensburg watercolor painter Bill Amo might buy a Bears jersey to clean his brushes while he’s in Chicago, but he and his wife Debby DeSoer are 12s no matter where they are.
“Did you see how we stuffed Cam Monday night?” Debby piped in. “Go Hawks.”
Bill and Debby are in Chicago at the moment, but Bill’s work is currently on display at the Clymer Museum/Gallery on the new wall for local talent. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the monthly rotation, but the space at the entrance to the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame is ideal for showcasing Kittitas Valley artists. Now it’s time to rotate in another extraordinary local artist, said Debbie Hulbert, who is sponsoring the Clymer Wall for local talent.
CLYMER LOCAL WALL
“Bill is watercolor painter, who has painted several scenes of landscapes and old barns from throughout the county,” she said. “Every wall of his house is filled with his works.
“From charcoal and pencil to watercolor, the history and landscape of the area is found there. While he has no interest in selling his work, he is delighted to share his incredible talent with the rest of us by displaying a few select pieces at the Clymer.”
Amo has eight pieces on display and said he just enjoys bringing a little joy to the pandemic world engulfing Ellensburg and the rest of the world.
“To me, I’m not all that interested in selling the work as much as I want people to enjoy it,” Amo said in a telephone interview from Chicago. “They can’t enjoy it if it’s in my art room, so this is a great opportunity.
“It’s kind of nice having an exhibit in the Clymer. I don’t know if exciting is the word for it. But, it’s pleasant to know people can come in and enjoy my work.”
SNOWDEN BARN
He’s been painting and drawing for 50-60 years. He prefers landscapes. Amo was able to capture the Snowden Barn out on South Opportunity before it was taken down to build the Carl’s Jr.
“I was so glad he was able to paint the Snowden Barn. It was torn down a week after he did the painting,” Debby said. “He was also able to paint the house I grew up in, so there are some things that are more special than others. But his work is historical as well as pleasant to look at.”
Amo would be the first to tell you it is that “pleasant to look at” that he’s shooting for when he sits down at the easel. He develops perspective, but describes the process as more what you see is what you get. It’s a just do it approach.
“Normally I give myself a light sketch in pencil to start, so I know where everything is at,” he said. “From there I have a system where I put the light shades on first and the heavier, darker ones on last.
“Over the years, it’s become automatic. My work is what you see and basically I can leave things out or add things to what’s there.”
DON’T OVER THINK
He likes painting old wood, which in many ways is the attraction to old barns around the valley. The texture, the shaping, bringing life to age-old structures is part of his joy in painting. He likes working with shadows with the light bouncing off the structure as he adds the color grade.
“Don’t over think it,” he says.
What he does is not exactly simple, but years of repetition and development has brought to life settings and places throughout the hills along the Cascades in Central Washington.
Now, for the next 22 days anyway, the community and art lovers can see what Bill Amo sees on the local artists wall in the Clymer.