A social workers’ guide to identify child malnutrition cases has passed the state House of Representatives and is now before the Senate.

The guide would be required to be easily accessible to social workers, describe how to identify child malnutrition, include questions to ask if child malnutrition is suspected, include next steps staff must take.


The Washington State Journal is a nonprofit news website funded by the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association Foundation.

