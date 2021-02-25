It wasn’t exactly Neil Young at the Massey Theatre. But then again, the gray ponytail, harmonica rack and acoustic guitar did have a familiarity to it.
It’d been so long that local singer/song writer Billy Maguire couldn’t remember the last time he’d been so happy to play to an empty room. But these are strange days indeed.
Ellensburg Community Radio received Ellensburg Arts Commission funding for its Tiny Stage program and Billy Mac was first up on the Tiny Stage Concert Series, which kicked off Tuesday night upstairs in the loft at the 420 Building.
Maguire had completed his solo release, “Snake Stew,” about this time in 2019. But the pandemic hit and he’s been idle until Tuesday’s performance on the community radio. It was the first opportunity he’s had to play the new songs, and he delivered in a 14-song set that included five off the new release.
“When I was sitting down to make up my song list, my wife said, ‘You have to play ‘John Wayne Trail’ because it’s so iconic to this area. So, I played that one for her,” Maguire said. “The CD’s been out for awhile now, but this was the first time I’ve played them live. Without the audience, I don’t know how they were received, but I thought they sounded good.”
He didn’t have the benefit of feeding off audience energy. But being a consummate professional, he knew how to work a room, even if there wasn’t anybody in it.
“There’s like three people here, man. It’s beautiful,” he said between songs, adding a visual image to an audio audience.
In the studio, he and longtime friend and former bandmate Sam Albright layered the material with Billy Mac on guitar and vocals and Albright adding mandolin, dobro and additional vocal tracks. But on Tuesday night, it was just a man and his music.
He changed the tempo and key throughout, accompaning himself with the harmonica to ensure every song didn’t sound the same. He introduced the radio audience to new songs like the title track “Snake Stew,” “Kindness Death Ray,” “Need a Little Lovin’ ” and of course, “John Wayne Trail.” He also unveiled another new song, “Movin’ On.”
“I haven’t played in over a year. I used to do all kinds of winery gigs, bar gigs, so this is great. Strange, but great,” Maguire said. “I’m glad to be getting out and playing a little bit. Nobody’s out, Neil Young’s not playing either.”
The set list included Van Morrison’s “Sometimes We Cry,” and two songs by the late, great John Prine, who died in April of 2020 from complications of COVID-19. Maguire’s interpretation of “Angel From Montgomery” was a thing of beauty with a faster beat and a strong right hand on the down cord.
The song has been covered by Bonnie Raitt, Joan Baez, Taj Mahal and Keb Mo and others. But where other artists emphasized the vocals over accompaniment, Billy Mac use a strong guitar presence and a somewhat staccato vocal delivery.
“… If dreams were thunder
This old house would’ve burned down
“People tell me if I’m going to cover a song, I need to sound like the person who wrote it,” he said. “But I think you should add your own interpretation and style, which is what I do.”
As the night came to an end, he brought it all full circle with another John Prine song, “Speed of Sound of Loneliness,” which of course includes the classic line “… You’re out there running just to be on the run …”
In an empty room in historic downtown Ellensburg, not only did he honor the late singer/song writer, he delivered on a song that stands up and speaks volumes. The song ends with that classic line and Maguire repeated it over and over with an energy that left the three people in the room and a radio audience spellbound.
“…You’re out there … running … just to be on the run …”
One last cord and the night was over. Billy Mac was the opening act to the Ellensburg Community Radio Tiny Stage Concert Series. Board member Mollie Edson said they haven’t secured contracts, so the schedule is not available just yet.
TINY STAGE CONCERT SERIES
She is also in discussions about moving the concert series from Tuesday to Thursday nights to coincide with Pretty Fair Beer’s hours of operation downstairs. People still wouldn’t be able to gather upstairs where the musician is playing, but the sound will carry throughout the building and people can have a beer and support the local music scene.
The one thing that is certain, the Tiny Stage Concert Series will continue once a month until the restrictions are lifted and the world can go back to live performances.
For the time being, Edson said, people can stay in informed with future events by logging on the eburgradio.org.