Billy Maguire played the Ellensburg Community Radio Tiny Stage Concert Series back in February of 2021 during the middle of the COVID pandemic.
He had the quote of the day when he said, “I’ve never been so happy to play for an empty room in my life.”
Of course, he was talking about the first time out after a year and a half of health restrictions, but the point was well taken. Musicians, the whole world for that matter, were itching to get out to find some sense of normalcy.
That sense of normalcy is back to some degree and the local singer/songwriter is back to the Tiny Stage on Thursday night with bassist Jeff Dermond.
“It’s fun to play with Jeff,” Maguire said. “With Tiny Stage, it’s fun to know your streaming so there could be someone in Tokyo listening, maybe” Maguire said. “We’re learning some new stuff. We’ll probably do more covers than originals, because it’s only an hour. But the idea is to get out and play and have fun.”
Maguire and Dermond have been playing together for the past few years as the health restrictions began to ease up. They opened for the Dusty 45s at the Hoedown in Downtown to kick off Rodeo Week.
They’ve done First Friday Art Walk gigs at both the Gard Vinters and Dark Moon Craft Beer and Wine. Producer/instrumentalist Sam Albright sat in on the Dark Moon performance, which was a nice little reunion of sorts since it was Albright who produced Maguire’s latest release, “Snake Stew” which was recorded at Velvetone Records.
As the summer opens up to live music once again, music lovers have a great chance to support the local musicians up and down the valley. Thursday night is a great chance to grab a beer and head upstairs to listen to Ellensburg’s acoustic duo as they deliver a night of music.
The set will also be live streamed on eburgradio.org, so it’s also a chance to support the local community radio as well.
They have added to the play list, which includes a fair amount of the late, great John Prine, Rolling Stones and Maguire originals. They have also added a nice rendition of Curtis Mayfield’s, “People Get Ready.”
Maguire and Dermond work well together, blending years of professional musicianship, like only playing on the road can do. Or in this case, the coffee houses, taprooms and wine tasting rooms up and down Pearl Street.
The Ellensburg Community Radio Tiny Stage Concert Series is back with Mac and Jeff Thursday night in the Loft at the 420 Building.