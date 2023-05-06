Bird Fest

KEEN’s Get Intimate with the Shrub-Steppe & Yakima River Canyon Bird Fest is scheduled May 12-14.

The Kittitas Environmental Education Network 24th Annual Get Intimate with the Shrub-Steppe & Yakima River Canyon Bird Fest is scheduled at the Yakima Canyon Interpretive Center at Helen McCabe State Park on May 12-14.

The emphasis is our surrounding shrub-steppe habitat and the Yakima River watershed. KEEN has some new activities for all ages. GISS is a by-donation community event highlighting the endangered shrub-steppe habitat in Central Washington.


