The Kittitas Environmental Education Network 24th Annual Get Intimate with the Shrub-Steppe & Yakima River Canyon Bird Fest is scheduled at the Yakima Canyon Interpretive Center at Helen McCabe State Park on May 12-14.
The emphasis is our surrounding shrub-steppe habitat and the Yakima River watershed. KEEN has some new activities for all ages. GISS is a by-donation community event highlighting the endangered shrub-steppe habitat in Central Washington.
The event starts May 12 with an evening social gathering, May 13 is filled with expert guided field trips with birding, geology, snakes and reptiles, fish and river bugs, history, and more, according to the press release.
Educational booths and hands-on-science activities are set up with free educational materials highlighting affinity environmental and natural resource groups from around the state.
May 13 also brings a keynote speaker with a shrub-steppe focused theme and May 14 includes self-guided field trips and additional guided field trips into the shrub-steppe.
Participants can experience the natural surroundings adjacent to Yakima River through hands-on science learning and expert-guided field trips into the surrounding shrub-steppe habitat.
Beavers, birds, geology, plants, and live raptors & reptiles are featured this year. Take advantage of our local experts as they share their knowledge about the endangered shrub-steppe that surrounds us.
Most of the field trips are full, but the educational booths are set up at the Yakima Canyon Interpretive Center at Helen McCabe Memorial State Park on Saturday the 13th from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be live reptiles, live raptors, birding for youth, and about 20 booths.