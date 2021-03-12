On the tiny stage, in the loft at the 420 Building, in the historic downtown, when the night came calling, the performer who answers to the name Birdie Fenn Cent delivered an 11-song, hour-long set that ended spot on at the top of the hour.
There were no COVID songs about living in a pandemic world. No finger pointin,’ no I’m not marchin’ anymore or hard rain’s gonna fall, although the captain’s hat pulled down to her eyebrows did have a Dylan-esque flare to it.
Birdie Fenn Cent was a quiet voice of reason in an empty room with a vast radio audience. Chances are her set was pumped down the street and out into the valley, but with the far-reaching wonders of internet there’s the distinct possibility she reached the Boroughs of New York City or the cafes of Paris. Probably not, but a girl can dream, aye?
Birdie Fenn Cent is a folkie that is an entity of her own making and it was on display on Ellensburg Community Radio’s Tiny Stage Concert Series Tuesday night. Her limited-edition debut album “Gold From Rust” was recorded in three sessions between November 2017 and January 2018.
She’s been as active she can be with the world on lockdown with the COVID-19, but Tuesday was a chance to get out and play for a radio audience, even though it seemed more like a studio session playing in an empty room.
“I play songs I’ve played for years. I play songs people want to hear, but I have to mix it up to keep things fresh,” she said. “So in some ways, I play for myself.”
Her set list included “Golden Heart,” “Hardly a Hand,” “I Looked Away,” “Made It Out Alive,” and others. There was no one song more distinct than the others, no angst giving a hook or chorus more emphasis, just an angelic voice accompanied by her guitar. Even her fingerstyle guitar work was unique in that she played with her thumb on the strumming motion.
“With no audience I wasn’t sure how to react when I was playing. The audience energy helps when we’re all chillin’ out,” she said. “I just had to go with how I was feeling and it felt good.”
Without a doubt, the radio audience could hear her smile and picture her eyes closing as she reached for the hidden note. Sometimes it’s the reaching, not the achievement, that makes the performance, and she did both on a night where the audience was not in front of her, but somewhere out there.
Her set did lay the ground work for Ellensburg Community Radio’s Tiny Concert Series in that engineers had the connection going to speakers downstairs to the Pretty Fair Beer brew pub where they were testing the sound for future dates. The idea, board member Mollie Edson said, is to move the performance to Thursday nights when the brew pub is open so the downstairs people can participate.
“I was downstairs and it actually sounded better than up here,” one crew member said.
Future performers will have the benefit of audience reaction from the downstairs audience. But on Tuesday night, in the loft of the 420 Building, Birdie Fenn Cent killed it in a room with three and an audience of hundreds.