Like staring into the collective soul in an intimate setting, Ellensburg singer/song writer Birdie Fenn Cent’s writing style has a way of touching the spirit with a shower of words and musical delivery that rivals even the legendary folk artists of a different era.
Her debut release, “Gold From Rust,” came out on Good and Gone Records in 2018. She has a number of new songs she plans to introduce on Ellensburg Community Radio’s Tiny Stage Concert Series Tuesday night at the 420 Building.
“I really like doing the solo thing, so this is perfect,” said Birdie Fenn Cent, who’s been performing under the stage name for 10 years now. “My writing style works with that.
“I like to tell stories with my songs and what I write. I write about different things. It’s not always personal. I’ll often write about something everyone can relate to. I never go seeking out topical news, it’s mostly something like my boyfriend said something funny or I overheard a conversation at the store.”
Ellensburg Community Radio will feature a different local musician/artist every month streaming live at www.eburgradio.org. Plans are to eventually move the series to Thursday nights to coincide with Pretty Fair Beer’s schedule, inviting people to come in and have a beer while the music goes out in the loft upstairs. The concert series opened on Feb. 23 and Birdie Fenn Cent is the second to take the Tiny Stage.
“Birdie brings an intimacy with her soulful voice and skillful guitar work that washes over you like sunlight in the rain,” board member Mollie Edson said. “She has a poetic grace to her lyrics that hold your heart and takes your mind on a journey away from the business of life.”
Like the rest of the music industry, Fenn Cent’s been itching to get out and play a little bit. She’s done a livestream in Yakima, but performances have been few and far between. Tuesday night will be a chance to play off the “Gold From Rust,” which she put together in Portland, and it also is the perfect opportunity to serve up some new material.
“I have some songs that people haven’t heard before,” she said. “I don’t have a recording of the new songs I’ve written in the last year and a half or so. But, there should be a lot of new stuff along with what I’ve done before.”
She is a part of the current crop of Northwest folkies with the ability to let her soul soar. Words like emotionally evocative and vibrant follow her around. Her style tends to shake things up with a delivery that earns your respect and reels you in with ideals that let you formulate your own opinions.
The hour-long livestream on the Ellensburg Community Radio promises to let the songbird soar to new heights of storytelling and musical connection.
“It’ll be nice to get out and perform, even thought it will be to an empty room,” she said with a laugh.