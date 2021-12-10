Birthdays Dec. 11-13 Dec 10, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 11Laurie EricksonPam Johnston Gene KingLaurie FisherBethany ShuartCindy GordonDec. 12Keola LoveLisa StrohlJudy Jaderlund StermetzJulianne Burrough Haley WarrenBill SchmidtJim HuckabayDec. 13Leroy BaldoviClara BallJudy ChildsJulia HurtleyCarol LoweWilly McClearyRon McGuffin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Judy Jaderlund Stermetz Willy Mccleary Lisa Strohl Carol Lowe Keola Love Warren Julianne Burrough Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesMoving day set: Shady Acres Mobile Home Park to close this coming AugustKittitas County Commissioners censure Kittitas County clerk for treatment of employees and customersOwner of Firehouse purchases Cannabis CentralBoogie Man's new location helps keep the music flowingLetter: Why aren't Biden supporters talking about all that's going wrong?Dec. 6 blotter: Car prowls and catalytic converter theftsCentral Washington Dance Academy returns with 'The Nutcracker'Send off for JoelCouncilwoman Lamb submits letter of resignation to pursue medical schoolA man of many stories: Former Daily Record staffers share memories of Mike Johnston Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter