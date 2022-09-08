...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA690,
WA691, AND WA695...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley, 691 Lower Columbia Basin
and 695 East Washington South Central Cascade Mountains.
* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also
complicate attack efforts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
The 2022 Bite of the ‘Burg is Sept. 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Fourth Avenue between Pearl and Ruby Street.
Around these parts, a handshake and a little conversation goes a long way.
But there’s another way to introduce Central Washington University students to what the community has to offer and a gathering with food plays an important role in that process.
The 2022 Bite of the ‘Burg is tailormade to introduce CWU students to the community and the historic downtown district.
The university has its hand in it, but Bite of the Burg is a Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce event that helps with the blending of cultures and kicks off the upcoming school year off in style.
According to Director of Chamber Outreach and Economic Advancement Darby Grimes, vendors will offer free samples from their business, whether that be food from a restaurant or a pet fish from the local pet store. Music will also be provided by 88.1 The ‘Burg.
Bite of the ‘Burg annual street festival happens the day before Central Washington University classes start, Grimes said. Vendors line Fourth Avenue to give out great food, great swag and great fun.
The event creates an opportunity for businesses to introduce themselves to a new wave of customers and show newcomers what Ellensburg has to offer.
Presenting Sponsor WSECU and our Supporting Sponsors Yakima Federal, Care Net, Daily Record, and Coca-Cola for helping make this event possible.