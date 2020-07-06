Protesters marched through downtown Ellensburg in support of the Black Lives Matter movement Monday. The march was organized to remind people that this is still an important issue, and it isn’t going away, according to protester Sara Omrani.
Protesters feel the support from the community has been extremely positive for the most part, but there is still a number of people who stand opposed to what they are trying to do. Omrani provided the Daily Record with a recording of a man opposing the march by yelling a racist word and “white power” at the protesters. He also gave the “Hitler salute.” This occurred in front of Safeway.
Protesters have had people flip them off or scream slurs at them. It is something they have become used to, although protester Brianna Hodges thinks they have seen more action from the anti-BLM movement recently. She said there are people who show up before them at the daily protests who are against what they stand for.
Omrani said she often sees people yell some variation of “white power” at them. She was told by one person the protesters are stupid for being in public because he has lots of friends. She believes this to be a threat, but will continue to spend her time fighting for what she believes in.
She is grateful for the support the community leaders have shown for the movement, specifically Mayor Bruce Tabb has shown her he is willing to help.
The protest Monday was a march through downtown, that ended on University Way with protesters taking care to wear masks and stand six-feet apart, in response to COVID-19.
“It is time for change,” said protester Todd Mildon. “The country is showing signs that it is growing up enough to make the changes that the country needs.”
Mildon’s family is one of the oldest in Ellensburg. His ancestors came to Kittitas through the Oregon Trail, and has been connected to the area for around seven generations.
Having received his law degree from Cornell University, Mildon now runs the free legal immigration clinic, Justice for our Neighbors.
The protest was led by Tiana Bolden. She has been a part of the protests since the first week they started. She believes it is time for the system to change, as it was not designed to support people of color.
“The protest today is to continue to get the community involved and to continue to bring awareness… it’s about not letting the fire die out,” Bolden said. “I think the people here are really ready for change, I think there is a lot of potential for community and political growth here.”