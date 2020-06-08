Right in the middle of a world in the midst of a pandemic that has taken the lives of over 100,000 Americans and peaceful demonstrations that have erupted into riots over the death of yet another African American in police custody, was a little bit of normal.
Not the “new normal” where the wait staff takes customer’s orders wearing masks and gloves or where clinic owners take the temperature of customers before they enter their businesses.
But honest to goodness normal, where friends, family and neighbors get together and laugh and enjoy a meal … like it used to be before things got crazy.
The idea was the brainstorm of Blake and Tera Sekulich, who live on West 11th Avenue, a couple of blocks north of university. Their flier read: “Let us unite and celebrate our neighborhood. We are all in this world together. Join us for a BBQ and meet your neighbors to show that you support them.”
So, on Friday, around 50 neighbors gathered at the Sekulich’s to have a beer or a soft drink, eat hot dogs and potato salad, watch the kids and dogs run around, laugh and talk about whatever came to mind. For just a couple of hours, it was as people in Ellensburg have known it to be for years.
“Out of all the houses we left fliers at, only two said they couldn’t make it,” Blake said.
As the neighbors on 11th Avenue and the surrounding blocks came with their plates of food and lawn chairs, one woman was heard to say, “We walked here. You’re supposed to walk to a block party.” Truer words could not have been spoken. There was a roll of masking tape and a Sharpie on the table so people could make a makeshift name tag.
One person had written their name and their address to identify they lived just down the street. A woman glanced at the name tag and said, “that’s a good idea,” and grabbed the Sharpie to alter her name tag to include her address.
There was 4-year-old Ivy, who along with her sister, had been cooped up in the house way too long. She joined the other young ones sitting along the fence with streamers of American flags, with a plate depicting the choices of a little girl. There were potato chips, cookies and a hot dog without a bun. We support freedom of choice in America and those were her choices.
There was Kurt, sitting on a lawn chair eating a hot dog, wearing a Seattle Super Sonics ballcap, reminiscent of days gone by when Seattle had an NBA team. The only thing that would have made it better would have been a Ray Allen or Shawn Kemp jersey.
There was Central Washington University student Joe from Kenya. Despite a predominantly Anglo demographic like Ellensburg, he still felt comfortable in his surroundings even as hundreds of thousands of African-Americans around the country were chanting “Black Lives Matter.” He is African, but not American, probably seen his share of indifference. “Here I am 8,500 miles from home, but one thing I have learned is to take the good with the bad,” he said.
Mike Allen grew up in this town, graduating from both Ellensburg High School and CWU. The founding member of the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame (1997) looked right at home with a cold beer in hand as he made the rounds, enjoying the company of his neighbors on a nice Central Washington evening.
But maybe the most significant neighbor of all attending her first neighborhood block party was Althea Urlacher. She has no idea what football is or that her father’s cousin Brian Urlacher was the 2005 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Whatever the NFL is? She was warm, dressed in pink jammies and safe in her father Ben Urlacher’s arms.
She will have to wait to get her first taste of barbecue, but she was content sucking on the bottle. Her normal in the first 30 days of her life was being warm, well fed, in the company of family and neighbors, and that seemed good enough for now.
“She was born in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, with all the craziness of the protests. We have a lot to tell her when she gets old enough,” Ben said.