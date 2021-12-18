Blonde Dog 509 Clothing Co. brings recycled materials back to life in earrings and specialty clothing By RODNEY HARWOOD staffwriter Rodney Harwood Dec 18, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Lindsey DeJong Boisso, the owner of Blonde Dog 509 based in Ellensburg, sets up her stand at the Ellensburg Night Market at Gard Vintners on Wednesday. Georgia Mallett / for the Daily Record Blonde Dog 509 display set up at the Night Market at Gard Vintners on Pearl Street in Ellensburg Wednesday night. Georgia Mallett / for the Daily Record Blonde Dog 509 Clothing Co. brings recycled materials back to life in earrings and specialty clothing. Courtesy photo Blonde Dog 509 Clothing Co. brings recycled materials back to life in earrings and specialty clothing and other specialty gifts. Courtesy photo Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Blonde Dog 509 owner Lindsey DeJong Boisso found her niche in this world through her dog Pendleton.She picked up the blond lab that was one part Yoda, one part coyote and 100% awesome in 2007 and developed her business in its honor. Pendleton has passed, but the clothing business she helped inspire is off and running.“I have been in business going on six years now. I came up with the idea when my dad gave me an old wood burn from a house he was remodeling and it just kind of took off from there,” Boisso said. “I started making different handmade items from reclaimed materials. “I make earrings from reclaimed leather, recycled denim shirts, items out of reclaimed wood. I like recycling to minimize waste from everything that gets thrown away. I’m able to reuse and not let things go to waste.”Boisso has been a mainstay at the Ellensburg Downtown Association’s Night Market at the Gard Vintner over the holiday season. She is the market coordinator as well as one of several local small business owners who set up shop on Wednesday nights.“I think the Night Market is a really great idea to get people to come downtown, to shop local and help support other small businesses,” Boisso said. “It also gives us an outlet to sell our wares.“It’s been a lot of fun. I’ve met a lot of really cool small business owners by doing this. We’re all there to support each other. You can’t operate a business without support, not only your customers, but from all the other business owners.” Ellensburg Downtown Association executive director Brenda DeVore came up with the idea to drive business traffic to the historical downtown district after hours, starting at 5 p.m. and going to 8 p.m. People can come downtown, enjoy a glass of wine or a bite to eat as they wander through the rows of vendors with a variety of items for sale.“It’s been a great success,” DeVore said. “It’s full every night. It’s also been great for surrounding restaurants and other stores that have stayed open later. We have businesses considering opening up a store on a permanent basis and that’s encouraging.“One of our goals was to encourage people to open up another brick and mortar store.”DeVore said she is encouraged by the Night Market participation by vendors, so much that they actually had to create a waiting list because the interest was so high.“One part of the process was to make sure we had a variety of vendors for the market,” DeVore said. “We’ll continue to have the holiday market next year. But once we have Unity Park developed, we’ll have a program during the summer months as well.”As for the Night Market, it will continue Wednesday nights through Dec. 22, giving last minute shoppers a chance to swing by and grab one of those rare, specialty items for Christmas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Follow Rodney Harwood 