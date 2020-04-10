The board of directors had hoped the 23nd Jazz in the Valley would be a gathering place for music lovers and the musicians to help mend a community after its bout with the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the board has ultimately decided to cancel the three-day event scheduled for July 24-26 to keep the volunteers, concert-goers, musicians and community safe from the spread of COVID-19.
“Business as usual is going to be changed for quite some time,” longtime supporter and board member Don Solberg said. “But we understand a large gathering in close quarters is just not possible at this time and we are exploring options as to how we can continue to support musicians in a different fashion.
“We have always been focused on supporting musical performance in our community. To see this festival which has been going on for over a couple of decades is a hard streak to see end. But safety is our ultimate goal with the cancellation.”
Solberg said the JIV board is looking into other ways to support the music community, whether it be a website promoting artist’s music or live stream efforts or CD parties. The beat goes on, they say, in another format until the pandemic rides its course.
“We already had the lineup in place. But since it’s not going to happen, we are actively considering other options, but it’s still a work in progress,” Solberg said.
JIV president Tony Swartz echoed those thoughts.
"Jazz in the Valley and its board of directors look forward to filling downtown Ellensburg with music once again," he said. "Jazz in the Valley has, however, cancelled our previously scheduled July 24-26 weekend.
"We are working with community partners to assess how and when we can host live music later this year (if possible). Patrons can signup for our electronic newsletter at JazzInTheValley.com for updates.
Central Washington University director of jazz studies Chris Bruya has been on the board for the past 18 years, as well as a mainstay musician.
“One of the avenues we’re going to pursue is to find ways to support the artists that were going to be playing summer through promoting their online concerts or videos in some way so they can financially benefit,” Bruya said. “If there is some sort of relaxing of quarantine measures in the fall, Jazz in the Valley might try to do some event locally, depending on the situation.”
Local singer Mel Peterson was scheduled to perform at her third Jazz in the Valley on Sunday, providing the gospel show.
“It’s a bummer its been cancelled,” she said. “I was working on a special Sunday show with songs of inspiration on how we got through this pandemic. It’s always a pleasure and honor to play for people from the Pacific Northwest, it’s such an energy.
“I know we’ll get through this together. We’re still here and we’ll be OK.”