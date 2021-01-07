Big plans are ahead for Bowers Field in 2021, and organizational changes have been made to help the property achieve its goals of economic expansion.
The Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution on Dec. 15 creating a new independent Airport Department responsible for the management of Bowers Field. According to a press release from the BOCC, the change was made official after hiring management staff for the airport earlier this year. The release said the new department will replace previous oversight by Kittitas County Public Works to a separate and self-sustaining department.
“With this coordination of responsibilities between our capable staff, we have the tools in place to develop Bowers Field into a marketable asset four our county,” Commissioner Brett Wachsmith said in the release.
According to the release, the organizational changes through redefined staff roles are designed to better balance ongoing facility responsibilities with future development. As part of the changes, former Airport Director Benjamin West will transition to Operations Manager and oversee daily site management as well as the maintenance and safety of both the aeronautical and business park areas at Bowers Field.
“West will continue to use his Federal Aviation Administration and general aviation background to deliver enhanced onsite customer service as well as ensuring compliance with state and federal regulations,” the release said. “Ken Grannan will move to Airport Director with a primary focus on facility administration and concentrate on future planning, site development, public relations and budgeting.”
In addition to the restructure, the release said that the BOCC also recently allocated an infusion from the General Fund during 2021 budget discussions to purchase equipment for airport maintenance and upkeep.
“Kittitas County is investing in Bowers Field by addressing the importance of this amazing and underutilized asset and creating a department to manage it,” Commissioner Wachsmith said in the release. “With population and general aviation growth, this airport is poised for unprecedented growth potential and will provide immense opportunity for our county residents.”
Although the effects of COVID-19 resulted in cancellations of airport events in 2020, the release said hope remains for renewed community outreach in 2021.
“We are excited to invite the public to get to know Bowers Field and your airport staff through activities planned for next year,” Grannan said in the release. “We hope to show our commitment to making this a place not just for pilots, but for the entire community.”
West, who was hired for the Airport Director position in February said the tasks involved with both airport operations and administration was a challenge for one employee to keep up with.
“When we hired Ken, it opened up a door for us to be able to have someone that can stay at the airport and do operations on a 24/7 basis and someone who can do administrative stuff,” he said.
During the winter, West said operations crew can be out at the airport conducting snow removal for up to 10 hours a day, leaving little room for other tasks that need to be accomplished such as meeting with the BOCC.
“It was really hard to accommodate that,” he said. “Now that we have the director and myself, we have someone that can stay at the airport. In that respect, it’s a great thing for the airport because each of us can focus on different areas and won’t lag on having 24/7 coverage at the airport.”