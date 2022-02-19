The Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners had a chance to look at new commissioner district boundaries at a public hearing Tuesday.
The redistricting process is completed once every 10 years after Census information is received by the Kittitas County Assessor’s Office. This year, the BOCC made the decision to appoint a bipartisan advisory committee to work on creating new commissioner district boundaries. Once those boundaries are approved, the voting precinct boundaries can be subsequently adopted.
The committee was made up of two Republicans (Ann Anderson and Matthew Lundh), two Democrats (Karen Raymond and Kent Verbeck) and one independent (Bill Hinkle). Redistricting advisory committee chair Bill Hinkle said the process was the best nonpartisan experience he had ever been a part of.
“Usually when you appoint two Democrats and two Republicans, it’s not much of a party and more of a war,” he said. “I have to say it was really encouraging. Everybody came to the meetings, and there was a real attitude about getting this done properly and actually trying to make a difference in how we draw these lines.”
In presenting the revised district lines, Hinkle said he felt that the committee created rather tight lines with the least amount of gerrymandering possible, possibly less than any other county within the state.
“I credit our members for that,” he said. “As a nonvoting chair, my job was just to make sure we all got along and it worked really well.”
In going over the new boundaries, Hinkle said he was proud of the committee members for taking a commonsense look at how to make revisions to the old map.
“There was no bickering,” he said. “It was always listening to each other. When somebody had a question or an idea, they all talked about it.”
WORKING TOGETHER TO MOVE FORWARD
In public discussion prior to voting to direct staff to prepare documents to approve the new commissioner boundaries, board chair Laura Osiadacz said she was impressed at the hard work put in by both the auditor’s office and the advisory committee.
“I think getting into this, people who have been watching what’s been going on at the state level know there’s a lot of drama involved with redistricting there,” she said. “When we were going into the redistricting process, I was concerned that some of that drama might blow into Kittitas County. I was relieved but not surprised that the drama did not come into this county. It just goes to show that we can work across party lines to do the right thing.”
Commissioner Brett Wachsmith commended the committee in their transparency during the revision process.
“I think from a transparency standpoint, everything’s listed on our county website,” he said. “You can easily manipulate between the various maps that the committee looked at.”
Commissioner Cory Wright said the goals of the process was twofold. “No. 1 was to give the public trust that this has been done to ensure access is available to all voters and is done so in a very transparent and bipartisan fashion,” he said. “This was done I think with the most noble of intents by this board.”
Wright said he believes the intent was fulfilled, saying that the board, as well as the county auditor’s and prosecutor’s office work hard to ensure a fair elections process is run within the county.
“Every piece of this is publicly reviewable,” he said. “All the canvasing boards I’ve been involved in have been nothing but a transparent process where every voter who has access to the system is ensured of a fair process.”