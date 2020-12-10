The Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday supporting county-level public health management, prevention, and response regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release from the BOCC, the resolution also called on state officials to shift current policy away from broad statewide restrictions to supporting strategic local government measures, as well as calling for amendment to state law limiting executive powers during an extended state of emergency without legislative approval.
The resolution was approved shortly after Governor Jay Inslee announced a three-week extension of current restrictions on restaurants, bars, gyms, and other businesses, and was drafted by commissioners in conjunction with the Kittitas County Prosecutor’s Office and Kittitas County Public Health Department staff after exploration of potential legal challenges to current restrictions did not prove hopeful.
“We have said from the get-go that the way states of emergency are set up, both at the federal level and state level, doesn’t give counties a whole lot of room to operate in because when (state and federal governments) want to preempt the arena, they get to do so,” Kittitas County Prosecutor Greg Zempel said in the release. “There have been a number of challenges brought in our state, somewhere in the neighborhood of 36 or so, and most of those have failed. We looked to some other states that had some good decisions, but their constitutions aren’t necessarily the same as ours.”
The release said the measure was broadly supported by health officials, first responders, law enforcement and school administration.
“We continue to do good work here at the health department in the structure of the parameters that we’re given,” Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said in the release, pointing to current transmission rates being largely attributed to individual behavior. “We’ve done exceptionally well in comparison to the state in keeping students in classrooms with all of our schools in session. We still have significant community transmission, but we do not have transmission in those places that are following social distancing and masking guidelines.”
The release continued by saying that Kittitas Public Health Director Tristen Lamb, Kittitas Valley Healthcare CEO Julie Petersen, and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief John Sinclair also spoke in favor of the resolution and recognized the ability of local health officials to better target risky behavior while allowing businesses, churches, and schools to continue operating.
“I am in support of any measure that prompts state government to allow county government to resolve and manage these sorts of issues,” Sheriff Clay Myers said in the release.
Local business owners affected by the latest round of closures spoke in the release of the challenges currently facing their establishments as well as their employees.
“We understood the first time that there were so many unanswered questions,” Ellensburg Pasta Company owner Bruce Harris said in the release. “When we got shut down again, the governor had ample information in front of him about restaurants, but he still shut us down.”
The release said that the Board of County Commissioners was united in their support of the resolution, with Vice Chair Laura Osiadacz saying that the board, Dr. Larson, the county’s Incident Management Team and community members have proven that they have a special relationship where everyone can work together to provide an environment that can thoughtfully balance the economic, social, and public health needs of community members. Commissioner Cory Wright said in the release he feels that it is time for Gov. Inslee to recognize the current style of leadership is not giving Kittitas County the results it so desperately needs during this time.
“We’ve been very much on the same page as a board in that we want to see kids in school and businesses open as much as possible, and this just helps us get to that goal,” Chairman Brett Wachsmith said in the release.