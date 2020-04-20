The Bronx in New York City, for all its hustle and bustle as the third-most densely populated county in the United States, was fairly quiet on Thursday evening, as a young man made his way along the sidewalk, hands stuffed in his pockets, sanitary mask cinched tight against his face.
His drummer was back at their basement flat giving a virtual drum lesson online, so he decided a little fresh air and a nice walk would be a good time to do a telephone interview.
BOB BRUYA PROJECT
His artistic name is Brouillet, which is the original spelling of his last name before the good folks at Ellis Island gave it an American twist. But like musicians around the world, Ellensburg native Bob Bruya is staying active, delving into his song book, writing, working and recording during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“New York is a pretty bustling place. It’s pretty weird to be out with nobody around,” he said.
The Bob Bruya Project consists of Fernando Ferrarone on trumpet, drummer Julian Pardo and Bruya on bass. The trio played in Peru as part of a jazz camp in January and did a tour in Miami, before the world shut down with stay at home and social distancing regulations to get out in front of the coronavirus pandemic. They had to scrub gigs in Mexico, but they are staying active, staying creative.
STAYING CREATIVE
“I’ve been practicing and recording a lot. I have a digital recording setup that I’m developing and it gets better every week,” he said. “Most of the stuff I’m recording is a mix of rock and country and some electro dance music. I’m coming full circle a little bit I guess.
“I had my influences in Ellensburg, but living in Miami definitely influenced me with its Caribbean and electronic new wave. Of course, jazz was there too — music harmonically coming from jazz. So, I’ve been discovering this cool fusion that’s within me and is developing.”
Interestingly enough, the relatively quiet time has opened the door to some side projects that could prove to be noteworthy down the road.
COMEDY CENTRAL
“Before the quarantine, I was playing this weekly comedy show. This one comedian that we know is well connected. So last night (April 15) I was involved in a virtual comedy show on Zoom,” Bruya said. “There were people from Comedy Central, people from Saturday Night Live.
“It was this cool scenario where me and my friends from Miami ended up playing music for comedy people. So, hopefully in a year or two we’ll be writing music for the next Seinfeld or something.”
Brouillet has also been involved in a new Sohn Jamal project called Creature Films, playing on a 2:50 minute track called “Yanny.”
SPOTIFY
“It’s a collaboration with some artists from Miami, so it’s a taste of electronic music I’ve always wanted to try,” he said.
It’s a time of reflection. A time to work on all the things that seem to find the back burner between the live gigs and the active New York lifestyle. It’s a time to get new stuff in the can and enjoy the creative input of the guys he plays with.
It’s a time to reach outside the box and see what happens when the quarantine is lifted and the streets of New York are back to bustling.
Search Yanny on Spotify to give it a listen.