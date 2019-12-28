From the stylish haven and speakeasy feel of the 60-seat jazz club in the basement of the Black Cat, a trendy new bar in the Tenderloin District of San Francisco, to the first downtown hotel in Ellensburg the past 38 years, native son Bob Bruya will usher in the new decade with a whirlwind of sound and emotions.
The Ellensburg High School graduate cut his teeth at the Frost School of Music in Miami before moving to New York City to front the Bob Bruya Project, which played last summer at the Jazz in the Valley.
Bruya will finish out a week of gigs with the Tal Cohen Trio in San Francisco before making his way back to sit in with The Professors, his father Chris Bruya’s group, to help ring in 2020 at the Hotel Windrow.
“(The Black Cat) is a great jazz club for sure, it’s been a lot of fun playing with a lot of great musicians,” Bruya said in a telephone interview from San Francisco. “I try and get back (to Ellensburg) a couple of times a year. I didn’t even know I was playing with the Professors until a couple of days ago, but it should be a lot of fun.”
Improvisation is the ingredient derived from roots of blues and ragtime that makes jazz America’s classical music and the Bruyas, along with Clem Ehoff (piano) and Andrew Spencer (drums) will share a little of that spontaneous combustion when the ball drops for the new decade in Ellensburg.
“Bob and I did a couple of gigs at Suncadia three-four years ago,” Central Washington University director of jazz studies Chris Bruya said. “It will be fun to interact musically with him again. I’m hoping it will be fun for him, because I realize it probably won’t be as exciting as NYC or San Fran.”
Said Bob, “Every time I come back I have a little more perspective (between my travels and my music), so it’s definitely different. Jazz is structured, but it’s flexible enough to go in different directions.
“You always reach a higher plane of understanding with the music,” he said. “Other styles of music, you just play what’s on the page. I feel with jazz you can say whatever you want, whenever you want and just be creative to make moments instead of following the moment.”
Bob Bruya will ring in the new decade, escorting in a piece of Ellensburg history, celebrate his mother Monica Reece-Bruya’s birthday, then get back to seeing the world and laying down bottom for the next piece of music that comes his way.