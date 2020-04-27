The body of a man found at 12:40 p.m. Saturday, has been identified as 20-year-old Leroy Scott, originally from Louisiana, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.
"Based on the circumstances, the case is being investigated as a homicide. An autopsy has been scheduled for today (Monday) and we are hopeful the results will bring us closer to determining what happened to Mr. Scott. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends as they await answers work to deal with their tragic loss," said Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene when local residents spotted the body in a creek, along Smithson Road. One of residents happened to look down at the creek when passing by in a vehicle. Deputies confirmed the report, secured the scene, notified the Kittitas County Coroner and requested the Sheriff's Major Crimes Unit respond.
Detectives have been able to determine the victim, though originally from Louisiana, had ties to Washington through Fort Lewis. They have also been able to determine he was not employed by the military at the time of his death.