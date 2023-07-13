new habitat director Stephanie Bohman

Habitat for Humanity Seattle-King & Kittitas Counties appoints Stephanie Bohman to head Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity.

 Contributed

With former area director Kelle Vandenberg moving over to accept a position at the City of Ellensburg, Habitat for Humanity Seattle-King & Kittitas Counties is not expected to miss a beat with the appointment of Stephanie Bohman as the new Area Director for Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity.

Bohman will dive in immediately to help to organize and seek sponsorships for the area’s largest annual fundraiser Give & Golf taking place on Oct. 12 at Suncadia Resort.


