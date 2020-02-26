“The Cassandra,” by Spokane author Sharma Shields was selected for the 2020 community-wide One Book One County read by members of the Kittitas County Regional Library Board, according to a news release from the board.
“The Cassandra” is set in 1940s at the Hanford Nuclear Center. It follows the story of Mildred Groves, a young employee unfamiliar with the nature of the classified project, plutonium production.
Holt, Shields’ publisher, notes the following: “’The Cassandra’ follows a woman who goes to work in a top-secret research facility during WWII, only to be tormented by visions of what the mission will mean for humankind. Inspired by the classic Greek myth of Cassandra, this 20th century reimagining of Cassandra’s story is based on a real WWII compound that the author researched meticulously. A timely novel about patriarchy and militancy, The Cassandra uses both legend and history to look deep into man’s capacity for destruction, and the resolve and compassion it takes to challenge the powerful.”
Author Shields will visit Ellensburg as part of the Lion Rock Visiting Writers Series. On April 14, she will appear in the student commons at Brooks Library to lead a craft talk (12-12:50 p.m.) and for a reading, reception and book-signing, from 6-7:30 p.m. On April 15, she will visit a writing class at the high school and conduct a reading and writing exercise at the Ellensburg Public Library at 6:30 p.m. All events are free and open to the public.
Local libraries will have multiple copies of the book available for circulation, both in print and online.
This program is partially funded by the Kittitas County commissioner’s office. Suggestions for future One Book One County selections can be made at https://bit.ly/2OzEfqS.